China says its May trade surplus was $41.65 billion, much more...

The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.

China Economyread more

Trump is 'perfectly happy' to hit China with new tariffs if Xi...

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...

World Economyread more

French Finance Minister: Trade war escalation would mean global...

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.

World Economyread more

Raytheon, United Technologies in all-stock deal to create...

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

How a United Technologies-Raytheon tie-up could make a 'monster...

Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.

Airlinesread more

There's no sign of a recession in the US economy, Treasury...

"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

US Economyread more

Australian treasurer calls for calm on US-China trade war

Australia is calling for calm as the trade war between Washington and Beijing rages on, appearing like there's no end in sight.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin defends using tariffs to solve security problems

U.S. President Donald Trump retains the right to impose new tariffs on Mexico or China and will do so if his demands aren't met, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...

Politicsread more

Fiat Chrysler's North America arm announces partnership with...

Aurora, which employs over 200 at offices in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto and San Francisco, is led by CEO Chris Urmson who was one of the pioneers in the autonomous field and led a...

Autosread more

Chinese markets rise after release of higher-than-expected May...

Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning after the release of official Chinese trade data for May, which showed the country's exports beating forecasts.

Asia Marketsread more

Dow futures point to a higher open after US-Mexico reach deal to...

Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.

Marketsread more

White House acting budget chief seeks to delay Huawei...

Vought asked for a delay in the implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed by President Trump last year and which contains provisions that target Huawei,...

Technologyread more
Politics

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • "We want cool heads to prevail," said Josh Frydenberg, treasurer of Australia.
  • Frydenberg's comments came ahead of an expected meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 summit meeting in late June.
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (R) and Josh Frydenberg (L), Finance Minister of Australia, are pictured during the annual G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on June 08, 2019 in Fukuoka, Japan.
Florian Gaertner | Photothek | Getty Images

"From Australia's perspective, given that China is our number one trading partner, and the United States is our number one investor, we want cool heads to prevail, " said Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

China is Australia's largest export market, accounting for more than 30% of its exports in 2018, data from the Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade showed.

Speaking at the G-20 Summit and Ministerial Meetings in Japan over the weekend, Frydenberg acknowledged that there were "some legitimate issues that are at play here between the United States and China."

"But overall," he added, "the tensions are weighing on the global economic outlook."

The Australian treasurer's comments came ahead of an expected meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G-20 summit meeting in late June.

Negotiations between the two economic powerhouses hit an impasse in May, as both side ramped up the rhetoric and increased tariffs on each other's goods, prolonging a trade dispute that started last year. Already, the ongoing tension between the world's two largest economies has rocked markets across the world and increased concerns over the global economic outlook.

On the impact of trade tensions on Australia's economy, Frydenberg said: "Actually we have a pretty diversified economy, more than 70% of our economy is services and we are really capitalizing on the growth in Asia with larger fintech (financial technology) sectors, tourism, education, these are real growth areas for the Australian economy."

But thanks to Australia's rich resources — whether it's iron ore or coal, metallurgical and thermal or gold — "we benefit greatly from the exports ... into the region," he added.

"But Australia's in its 28th consecutive year of economic growth, that's a record that hasn't been matched by other developed nations. We got through the Asian financial crisis, the dotcom boom and bust, and the GFC (global financial crisis), and our economy continues to grow," Frydenberg said.

"But we're not complacent, we recognize the challenges that we face internationally with trade tensions, but also domestically with drought and flood and the impact that that's had on our farm GDP."