Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with Beyond Meat's 600% surge

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump: More China tariffs immediately if President Xi is not at...

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.

Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs says no cut rates this year

Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.

Marketsread more

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Politicsread more

Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with...

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.

Marketsread more

Jerry Nadler strikes deal with DOJ over Mueller probe evidence

House Democrats had threatened to hold AGWilliam Barr and ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for defying subpoenas.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, GameStop,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

'Tariffs are a beautiful thing' — Trump doubles down on trade war...

President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.

Politicsread more

Trump contradicts Mnuchin on Huawei, trade and national security

The White House needs to clarify its position on Huawei immediately, specifically whether American actions against the company fall under economic or national security...

Technologyread more

Hiring by US businesses hits a record high

The total number of workers hired rose to a new high in April while the amount of unemployed workers still vastly outnumbered the available jobs.

Jobsread more

Starbucks is testing a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick...

Starbucks is launching a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick Airport to offer customers free reusable cups they can drop off throughout the terminal before boarding their...

Restaurantsread more

'Insurance' rate cuts usually boost the stock market, history...

Equity markets tend to do very well when the central banks cut interest rates as a form of "insurance," according to analysis by J.P. Morgan.

Marketsread more

Salesforce stock drops sharply after announcing $15.3 billion...

Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.

Technologyread more
Markets

Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with Beyond Meat's 600% surge

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Even the highest price target on Wall Street from Friday was immediately outpaced when Beyond Meat's stock began trading on Monday.
  • Beyond Meat's stock is over 65% above the average Wall Street 12-month price target of $103.85 a share.
  • Shares of the alternative meat company have jumped more than 600% since its initial public offering of $25 a share.
Ethan Brown, founder and chief executive officer of Beyond Meat Inc., center, rings the opening bell during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street analysts are lagging far behind.

Shares of the alternative meat company have risen more than 600% since its initial public offering of $25 a share, hitting a high of $186.43 a share in trading on Monday. (It has since come back from that level and was last at $166.20, still up 20% for the day.) Beyond Meat reported first-quarter results on Thursday that were stronger than expected, telling investors that it expects revenues to more than double over the next year.

There are eight Wall Street firms covering Beyond Meat's stock and, after the company's earnings, five of them raised their price targets.

But even the highest price target – Credit Suisse at $125 a share – was immediately outpaced when Beyond Meat's stock began trading on Monday. Beyond Meat shares soared toward its third best day of trading ever, climbing more than 25% at one point.

Beyond Meat's stock is over 65% above the average Wall Street 12-month price target of $103.85 a share.

Beyond Meat "issued revenue guidance for 2019 that exceeded our estimate by 11% due to distribution gains and velocity growth," Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow told investors on Friday. His firm's price target nearly doubled, as Credit Suisse raised it from $70 a share to $125 a share.

"At some point, the extraordinary revenue and profit potential embedded in [Beyond Meat] will be priced in," J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman told investors on Friday. Goldman's forecast is $120.

But "as long as Street forecasts fail to properly reflect BYND's remarkable potential, we remain Overweight," Goldman added.

Here is the full list of analysts covering Beyond Meat's stock and their price targets in descending order:

  • Credit Suisse - Robert Moskow: Neutral rating, $125 price target
  • J.P. Morgan - Ken Goldman: Overweight rating, $120 price target
  • Bernstein - Alexia Howard: Outperform rating, $107 price target
  • Jefferies - Kevin Grundy: Hold rating, $105 price target
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Bryan Spillane: Neutral rating, $101 price target
  • Consumer Edge - Chase West: Equalweight rating, $91 price target
  • Goldman Sachs - Adam Samuelson: Neutral rating, $76 price target
  • William Blair - Jon Andersen: Market perform rating, no price target

— With reporting by Michael Bloom