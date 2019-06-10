Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with Beyond Meat's 600% surge

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.Marketsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.Marketsread more
House Democrats had threatened to hold AGWilliam Barr and ex-White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for defying subpoenas.Politicsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.Politicsread more
The White House needs to clarify its position on Huawei immediately, specifically whether American actions against the company fall under economic or national security...Technologyread more
The total number of workers hired rose to a new high in April while the amount of unemployed workers still vastly outnumbered the available jobs.Jobsread more
Starbucks is launching a reusable cup program at London's Gatwick Airport to offer customers free reusable cups they can drop off throughout the terminal before boarding their...Restaurantsread more
Equity markets tend to do very well when the central banks cut interest rates as a form of "insurance," according to analysis by J.P. Morgan.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street analysts are lagging far behind.
Shares of the alternative meat company have risen more than 600% since its initial public offering of $25 a share, hitting a high of $186.43 a share in trading on Monday. (It has since come back from that level and was last at $166.20, still up 20% for the day.) Beyond Meat reported first-quarter results on Thursday that were stronger than expected, telling investors that it expects revenues to more than double over the next year.
There are eight Wall Street firms covering Beyond Meat's stock and, after the company's earnings, five of them raised their price targets.
But even the highest price target – Credit Suisse at $125 a share – was immediately outpaced when Beyond Meat's stock began trading on Monday. Beyond Meat shares soared toward its third best day of trading ever, climbing more than 25% at one point.
Beyond Meat's stock is over 65% above the average Wall Street 12-month price target of $103.85 a share.
Beyond Meat "issued revenue guidance for 2019 that exceeded our estimate by 11% due to distribution gains and velocity growth," Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow told investors on Friday. His firm's price target nearly doubled, as Credit Suisse raised it from $70 a share to $125 a share.
"At some point, the extraordinary revenue and profit potential embedded in [Beyond Meat] will be priced in," J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman told investors on Friday. Goldman's forecast is $120.
But "as long as Street forecasts fail to properly reflect BYND's remarkable potential, we remain Overweight," Goldman added.
Here is the full list of analysts covering Beyond Meat's stock and their price targets in descending order:
— With reporting by Michael Bloom