Executive chairman of Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company puts in bid to take retailer private

Top Stories
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: United Tech, Raytheon,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

'Tariffs are a beautiful thing' — Trump doubles down on trade war...

President Donald Trump doubled down on his tariff strategy on Monday on the heels of a weekend border security deal reached with Mexico.

Trump to CNBC: China will make a deal because 'they're going to...

Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Trump tells CNBC he is concerned about Raytheon-United...

"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.

Trump says Facebook, Amazon and Google were colluding with...

In a live interview with CNBC, Trump addressed antitrust, saying, "obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly."

Trump likes that the EU fines big US tech companies and would...

President Donald Trump said he likes the fact the European Union fines big tech companies — and that the U.S. could benefit from some of that cash windfall, too.

Dow jumps after the US and Mexico reach a deal to avoid tariffs

Stocks rose on Monday after the U.S. reached an agreement with Mexico on tariffs, easing some of the trade concerns which have weighed on the market since early May.

Amazon launches a credit card with Synchrony for the...

Synchrony Bank and Amazon are partnering on a credit card for Prime members who might not have good enough credit to get one otherwise.

Tilray surges on plan to release shares held by cannabis company...

Privateer holds 75 million Tilray shares worth roughly $2.91 billion at Friday's closing price of $38.80. That stake was worth more than $16.05 billion at the company's peak...

Trump: The Mexico trade deal took just two days because of my...

The president said during a CNBC interview the deal came together in just two days because Mexico's leaders knew that the alternative would have been worse.

Retail

Executive chairman of Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company puts in bid to take retailer private

Lauren Hirsch
Key Points
  • Richard Baker, the executive chairman of Hudson's Bay Company, is leading a bid to take the retailer, which owns Saks, private, the company announced on Monday.
  • A group of shareholders who collectively own 57 percent of the company submitted a proposal to take the company private at at C$9.45 per share, payable in cash.
A pedestrian passes in front of the Saks Fifth Avenue Inc. women's store at Brookfield Place in New York, U.S.
Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Richard Baker, the executive chairman of Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company, is leading a bid to take the retailer private, the company announced on Monday.

A group of shareholders who collectively own 57% of the company, including Baker, Rhone Capital, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg), and Abrams Capital Management submitted a proposal to take the company private at at C$9.45 per share, payable in cash. That price is a 48% premium to where the stock closed on Friday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.