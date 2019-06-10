Executive chairman of Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company puts in bid to take retailer private

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump doubled down on his tariff strategy on Monday on the heels of a weekend border security deal reached with Mexico.Politicsread more
Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...Politicsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.Politicsread more
In a live interview with CNBC, Trump addressed antitrust, saying, "obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly."Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said he likes the fact the European Union fines big tech companies — and that the U.S. could benefit from some of that cash windfall, too.Marketsread more
The executive chairman of the owner Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company, Richard Baker, is leading a bid to take the retailer private, the company announced on Monday.Retailread more
Stocks rose on Monday after the U.S. reached an agreement with Mexico on tariffs, easing some of the trade concerns which have weighed on the market since early May.Marketsread more
Synchrony Bank and Amazon are partnering on a credit card for Prime members who might not have good enough credit to get one otherwise.Financeread more
Privateer holds 75 million Tilray shares worth roughly $2.91 billion at Friday's closing price of $38.80. That stake was worth more than $16.05 billion at the company's peak...Health and Scienceread more
Richard Baker, the executive chairman of Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company, is leading a bid to take the retailer private, the company announced on Monday.
A group of shareholders who collectively own 57% of the company, including Baker, Rhone Capital, WeWork Property Advisors, Hanover Investments (Luxembourg), and Abrams Capital Management submitted a proposal to take the company private at at C$9.45 per share, payable in cash. That price is a 48% premium to where the stock closed on Friday.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.