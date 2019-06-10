What to watch today: Stocks to rally, China's huge trade surplus, and an aerospace mega-merger

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
U.S. futures were pointing to a higher Wall Street open, following the deal announced by President Donald Trump late Friday to avoid the imposition of tariffs on Mexico. The market is coming off its best weekly gains of 2019, with the Dow surging 4.7% last week to its highest level in a month. The Dow also broke its six-week losing streak, its longest in eight years. (CNBC)
The terms of the Trump-Mexico deal mostly consist of actions on immigration the U.S. and its southern neighbor actually agreed to months ago, reportedly in a secret meeting, well before the president's original decision to threaten tariffs. (NY Times)
* Mnuchin: Trump could renew tariff threat if Mexico doesn't deliver on immigration (CNBC)
* Mnuchin defends using punishing tariffs to solve security problems (CNBC)
* Mnuchin: Trump is 'perfectly happy' to hit China with new tariffs if Xi meeting doesn't go well (CNBC)
China remains silent on a possible meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 meeting later this month, despite U.S. officials saying repeatedly that they expect the two leaders to talk. The two nations remain at a stalemate in their trade and economic disputes. (Reuters)
* China's May trade surplus surges much more than expected overall and with the US (CNBC)
* 'We're at an impasse' with China, says Canadian Finance Minister Morneau (CNBC)
On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department issues its monthly JOLTS report, the measure of job opportunities and labor turnover, at 10 a.m. ET. There are no major earnings reports out today. (CNBC)
Raytheon (RTN) and United Technologies (UTX) announced they would merge in an all-stock deal, a tie-up that would create a behemoth in the defense and aerospace sectors. Shares of both companies were higher in the premarket. Calling it a "merger of equals," UTX would own 57% of the new company while Raytheon would own 43% on a diluted basis. (CNBC)
* How United Technologies-Raytheon merger could reshape the industry (CNBC)
Shares of Tableau Software were soaring more than 30% in the pre-market, after Salesforce (CRM) said on Monday it would buy the data analytics platform in an all-stock deal valued at $15.7 billion. Salesforce shares were under some pressure. (Reuters)
Tilray (TLRY) struck a deal with its majority shareholder, a Peter Thiel-backed fund, to sell the fund's stake gradually over the next two years. Privateer Holdings, a cannabis-focused private equity fund, formed Canada-based Tilray in 2013. (CNBC)
AT&T (T) veteran John Stankey, who took over as WarnerMedia CEO a year ago, is in charge of making the $100 billion Time Warner bet work by getting to 70 million subscribers for WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service. (CNBC)
More than 180 CEOs have signed a letter opposing laws and regulations that restrict women's reproductive healthcare, including abortion. The letter appears today as a full-page ad in The New York Times under the heading "Don't Ban Equality." (CNBC)
American Airlines (AAL) is extending cancellations, through Sept. 3, of flights involving Boeing's (BA) 737 Max jets, which were grounded worldwide since mid-March after two fatal crashes. Boeing said it's completed software changes for the planes but the FAA and its international counterparts have not signed off yet. (CNBC)
The House is expected to vote tomorrow on a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General WIlliam Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn, in a bid to receive an unredacted copy of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. MCGahn also received executive privilege to shield him from talking to Congress or turning over documents. (NPR)
* Democrats push ahead with hearings on Russia Probe (AP)
Hong Kong's leader signaled today that her government will push ahead with amendments to extradition laws despite massive protests against them that underscored fears about China's broadening footprint in the semi-autonomous territory. (Associated Press)
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is in stable condition and recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered on Sunday in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion with Boston. (USA Today)
A single $2 ticket sold in San Diego hit the $530 million Mega Millions jackpot. While California isn't a bad place to win, the state does not tax lottery winnings, the lucky person (or group of people) won't be able to remain anonymous. (CNBC)
Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and Swiss drug maker Roche have hit another delay in their planned combination. Roche said both companies have an FTC request for more information, and that U.K. regulators have opened a probe as well. Roche is planning to buy Spark for $4.3 billion.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) completed an internal investigation into its accounting prices and changed its financial practices as a result. Kraft Heinz saw its stock price take a hit when it revealed earlier this year that federal regulators were probing its finances.
Microsoft (MSFT) has unveiled its next-generation Xbox, saying the video game console will be four times more powerful than the current version. It will hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday shopping season.
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and French automaker Renault are looking for ways to revive their abandoned merger plan, according to Reuters. Renault alliance partner Nissan is said to want Renault to significantly reduce its 43.4% stake in the Japanese automaker in return for supporting the deal.
Uber (UBER) Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford has stepped down, according to a Reuters report, with CEO Dara Khosrowshahi eliminating the position to take more control of operations.
Dish Network (DISH) is open to merging its satellite TV business with AT&T's (T) DirecTV unit, according to a Bloomberg report. However, there are currently no active talks about such a deal.
Universal's "The Secret Life of Pets 2" and "Dark Phoenix," an "X-Men" sequel from Fox, led ticket sales at the box office this weekend. But both fell short of expectations. (NY Times)
"Hadestown," based on a mythological journey to the underworld, took home best musical at the Tony Awards in New York last night. The musical won the most awards of the night, at eight. (WSJ)