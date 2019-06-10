What to watch today: Stocks to rally, China's huge trade surplus, and an aerospace mega-merger

BY THE NUMBERS

On today's economic calendar , the Labor Department issues its monthly JOLTS report, the measure of job opportunities and labor turnover, at 10 a.m. ET. There are no major earnings reports out today. (CNBC)

U.S. futures were pointing to a higher Wall Street open, following the deal announced by President Donald Trump late Friday to avoid the imposition of tariffs on Mexico. The market is coming off its best weekly gains of 2019, with the Dow surging 4.7% last week to its highest level in a month. The Dow also broke its six-week losing streak, its longest in eight years. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Raytheon (RTN) and United Technologies (UTX) announced they would merge in an all-stock deal, a tie-up that would create a behemoth in the defense and aerospace sectors. Shares of both companies were higher in the premarket. Calling it a "merger of equals," UTX would own 57% of the new company while Raytheon would own 43% on a diluted basis. (CNBC)



* How United Technologies-Raytheon merger could reshape the industry (CNBC)

Shares of Tableau Software were soaring more than 30% in the pre-market, after Salesforce (CRM) said on Monday it would buy the data analytics platform in an all-stock deal valued at $15.7 billion. Salesforce shares were under some pressure. (Reuters)

Tilray (TLRY) struck a deal with its majority shareholder, a Peter Thiel-backed fund, to sell the fund's stake gradually over the next two years. Privateer Holdings, a cannabis-focused private equity fund, formed Canada-based Tilray in 2013. (CNBC)

AT&T (T) veteran John Stankey, who took over as WarnerMedia CEO a year ago, is in charge of making the $100 billion Time Warner bet work by getting to 70 million subscribers for WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service. (CNBC)

More than 180 CEOs have signed a letter opposing laws and regulations that restrict women's reproductive healthcare, including abortion. The letter appears today as a full-page ad in The New York Times under the heading "Don't Ban Equality." (CNBC)

American Airlines (AAL) is extending cancellations, through Sept. 3, of flights involving Boeing's (BA) 737 Max jets, which were grounded worldwide since mid-March after two fatal crashes. Boeing said it's completed software changes for the planes but the FAA and its international counterparts have not signed off yet. (CNBC)

The House is expected to vote tomorrow on a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General WIlliam Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn, in a bid to receive an unredacted copy of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. MCGahn also received executive privilege to shield him from talking to Congress or turning over documents. (NPR)



* Democrats push ahead with hearings on Russia Probe (AP)

Hong Kong's leader signaled today that her government will push ahead with amendments to extradition laws despite massive protests against them that underscored fears about China's broadening footprint in the semi-autonomous territory. (Associated Press)

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is in stable condition and recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered on Sunday in the Dominican Republic. Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion with Boston. (USA Today)

A single $2 ticket sold in San Diego hit the $530 million Mega Millions jackpot. While California isn't a bad place to win, the state does not tax lottery winnings, the lucky person (or group of people) won't be able to remain anonymous. (CNBC)