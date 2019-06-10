Cramer: Trump sees China's Xi as more of a friend than US Fed chief Powell whom he actually appointed

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

'Tariffs are a beautiful thing' — Trump doubles down on trade war...

President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.

Politicsread more

Trump to CNBC: China will make a deal because 'they're going to...

Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...

Politicsread more

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Politicsread more

Salesforce stock drops sharply after announcing $15.3 billion...

Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.

Technologyread more

Beyond Meat shares continue hot streak, jumping as much as 34% to...

Shares of Beyond Meat continued to move higher Monday morning as the stock continues to exceed expectations following one of the most successful public debuts so far this...

Food & Beverageread more

Uber is making a push to create financial products with a New...

By building out its financial ecosystem, the company can increase it lead over rivals like Lyft.

Financeread more

Cramer: Trump sees China's Xi as more of a friend than Fed chief...

Between U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNBC's Jim Cramer says Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst...

Marketsread more

Trump tells CNBC he is concerned about Raytheon-United...

"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.

Politicsread more

Trump says Facebook, Amazon and Google were colluding with...

In a live interview with CNBC, Trump addressed antitrust, saying, "obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly."

Technologyread more

Trump likes EU fines against big US tech companies and would like...

President Donald Trump said he likes the fact the European Union fines big tech companies — and that the U.S. could benefit from some of that cash windfall, too.

Marketsread more

Facebook has unfairly become the 'boogeyman on privacy,' says...

Facebook's first General Counsel Chris Kelly says it'll be hard to prove an antitrust case against big technology companies, like Facebook or Google.

Technologyread more

Executive chairman of Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company puts in bid...

The executive chairman of the owner Saks-owner Hudson's Bay Company, Richard Baker, is leading a bid to take the retailer private, the company announced on Monday.

Retailread more
Markets

Cramer: Trump sees China's Xi as more of a friend than US Fed chief Powell whom he actually appointed

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Between U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNBC's Jim Cramer says  Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst for the country."
  • Trump on Monday on CNBC criticizes the Fed for raising interest rates too quickly, calling it "very, very disruptive to us."
VIDEO1:1601:16
Cramer: Trump does not see Fed Chair Powell as a friend
Squawk on the Street

President Donald Trump sees Chinese President Xi Jinping as more of a friend than the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

Among Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Powell, and Xi, Cramer said Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst for the country" and "Powell is not a friend."

Trump on CNBC on Monday criticized the Fed for raising interest rates too quickly, calling the four hikes last year — ending with one in December when financial markets were melting down at the end 2018 — "very, very disruptive."

"It's more than just Jay Powell. We have people on the Fed that really weren't — they're not my people. But they certainly didn't listen to me because they made a big mistake: They raised interest rates far too fast," Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernen on "Squawk Box. "

The president also blasted central bankers for their balance-sheet runoff program, which allows bonds in the Fed's portfolio to mature without replacing them. The balance sheet had swelled to more than $4.5 trillion in early 2015 in the wake of several rounds of quantitative easing, or bond-buying, aimed at boosting the economy after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed — responding to CNBC's request for reaction to the Cramer and Trump remarks — said it had no comment.

Trump has widely and repeatedly criticized Powell in the past, even reportedly discussed firing the Fed chairman, whom he actually appointed. Powell responded in January to the reports, saying he would not resign if Trump were to ask.

On Monday, the president also told CNBC that said Xi is "actually an incredible guy " and they have "a great relationship," despite the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

WATCH the full CNBC interview with President Trump

VIDEO26:5426:54
Watch CNBC's full interview with President Donald Trump
Squawk Box