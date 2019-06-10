Cramer: Trump sees China's Xi as more of a friend than US Fed chief Powell whom he actually appointed

President Trump argues that tariffs brought about an immigration enforcement agreement with Mexico and will force China to make a trade deal.Politicsread more
Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...Politicsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by $0.37 to $0.39.Technologyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat continued to move higher Monday morning as the stock continues to exceed expectations following one of the most successful public debuts so far this...Food & Beverageread more
By building out its financial ecosystem, the company can increase it lead over rivals like Lyft.Financeread more
Between U.S. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNBC's Jim Cramer says Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst...Marketsread more
"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.Politicsread more
In a live interview with CNBC, Trump addressed antitrust, saying, "obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly."Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said he likes the fact the European Union fines big tech companies — and that the U.S. could benefit from some of that cash windfall, too.Marketsread more
Facebook's first General Counsel Chris Kelly says it'll be hard to prove an antitrust case against big technology companies, like Facebook or Google.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump sees Chinese President Xi Jinping as more of a friend than the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.
Among Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Powell, and Xi, Cramer said Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst for the country" and "Powell is not a friend."
Trump on CNBC on Monday criticized the Fed for raising interest rates too quickly, calling the four hikes last year — ending with one in December when financial markets were melting down at the end 2018 — "very, very disruptive."
"It's more than just Jay Powell. We have people on the Fed that really weren't — they're not my people. But they certainly didn't listen to me because they made a big mistake: They raised interest rates far too fast," Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernen on "Squawk Box. "
The president also blasted central bankers for their balance-sheet runoff program, which allows bonds in the Fed's portfolio to mature without replacing them. The balance sheet had swelled to more than $4.5 trillion in early 2015 in the wake of several rounds of quantitative easing, or bond-buying, aimed at boosting the economy after the 2008 financial crisis.
The Fed — responding to CNBC's request for reaction to the Cramer and Trump remarks — said it had no comment.
Trump has widely and repeatedly criticized Powell in the past, even reportedly discussed firing the Fed chairman, whom he actually appointed. Powell responded in January to the reports, saying he would not resign if Trump were to ask.
On Monday, the president also told CNBC that said Xi is "actually an incredible guy " and they have "a great relationship," despite the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.