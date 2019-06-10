Cramer: Trump sees China's Xi as more of a friend than US Fed chief Powell whom he actually appointed

President Donald Trump sees Chinese President Xi Jinping as more of a friend than the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

Among Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Powell, and Xi, Cramer said Trump suggests, by his words, that he believes "Powell is probably the worst for the country" and "Powell is not a friend."

Trump on CNBC on Monday criticized the Fed for raising interest rates too quickly, calling the four hikes last year — ending with one in December when financial markets were melting down at the end 2018 — "very, very disruptive."

"It's more than just Jay Powell. We have people on the Fed that really weren't — they're not my people. But they certainly didn't listen to me because they made a big mistake: They raised interest rates far too fast," Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernen on "Squawk Box. "

The president also blasted central bankers for their balance-sheet runoff program, which allows bonds in the Fed's portfolio to mature without replacing them. The balance sheet had swelled to more than $4.5 trillion in early 2015 in the wake of several rounds of quantitative easing, or bond-buying, aimed at boosting the economy after the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed — responding to CNBC's request for reaction to the Cramer and Trump remarks — said it had no comment.

Trump has widely and repeatedly criticized Powell in the past, even reportedly discussed firing the Fed chairman, whom he actually appointed. Powell responded in January to the reports, saying he would not resign if Trump were to ask.

On Monday, the president also told CNBC that said Xi is "actually an incredible guy " and they have "a great relationship," despite the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

