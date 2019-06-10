Facebook VP says new Portal video chat devices are coming in the fall

Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.Technologyread more
Facebook Vice President of AR/VR Andrew "Boz" Bosworth on Monday said the company plans to launch new versions of its Portal video chatting devices this fall.
"We have a lot more that we're going to unveil later in this fall, new form factors that we're going to be shipping," said Bosworth, speaking on stage at the Code Conference in Phoenix.
Facebook in November began shipping two versions of the Portal. Those devices allow users to video chat with users of Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp services.
"The reason we're doing this is because we think there's a whole new generation of hardware coming out," Bosworth said. "Hardware is coming to the home, and we want to make sure that human connection, connection between two people, is a first-party experience on that hardware."
Asked how many Portal devices Facebook has sold, Bosworth declined to give an answer.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off