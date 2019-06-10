France has a strategy for Renault-Nissan alliance, finance minister says

The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.China Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...World Economyread more
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.World Economyread more
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.Airlinesread more
"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.US Economyread more
Australia is calling for calm as the trade war between Washington and Beijing rages on, appearing like there's no end in sight.Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump retains the right to impose new tariffs on Mexico or China and will do so if his demands aren't met, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...Politicsread more
Aurora, which employs over 200 at offices in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto and San Francisco, is led by CEO Chris Urmson who was one of the pioneers in the autonomous field and led a...Autosread more
Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning after the release of official Chinese trade data for May, which showed the country's exports beating forecasts.Asia Marketsread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning as international trade continues to remain under focus.Marketsread more
French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has said the country has a strategy to reinforce a fragile alliance between Renault and Nissan.
"What is at the heart of this strategy is the reinforcement of the alliance between Renault and Nissan" Le Maire told CNBC on Sunday.
"Then we will see if consolidation is possible. We are all aware that there is a necessity for consolidation in the automotive industry and the proposal of a merger between Fiat and Renault was a very interesting one but as a second step – the first step must be the reinforcement of alliance between Renault and Nissan," he told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford.
Le Maire's comments come days after Fiat Chrysler pulled back from a $35 billion merger offer for Renault, citing "political conditions in France" as a reason for its withdrawal.
Speaking to CNBC last week when the deal collapsed, people close to the negotiations described what they saw as meddling by the French government as one of the reasons for the merger's failure.
Renault's long-standing but strained relationship with Nissan and partner Mitsubishi is also believed to have been an issue. Relations between Renault and Japanese carmaker Nissan have been tense following the arrest of the former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance chief Carlos Ghosn last November on financial misconduct charges. He denies the charges and is awaiting trial.
Le Maire was speaking to CNBC in Fukuoka, Japan, where he had attended a meeting of G-20 finance ministers, but said he had no plans to meet with Nissan management while in Japan, saying it was the responsibility of Renault's management to "pave the way for the reinforcement of the links between Renault and Nissan."
The French state currently holds a 15% stake in the carmaker but the minister did not rule out the French state paring down its interest in Renault. He said the first step was for the carmaker to bolster its alliance with Nissan and to then explore a possible merger, and only then would the government consider reducing its stake in the company.