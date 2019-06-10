France has a strategy for Renault-Nissan alliance, finance minister says

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has said the country has a strategy to reinforce a fragile alliance between Renault and Nissan.

"What is at the heart of this strategy is the reinforcement of the alliance between Renault and Nissan" Le Maire told CNBC on Sunday.

"Then we will see if consolidation is possible. We are all aware that there is a necessity for consolidation in the automotive industry and the proposal of a merger between Fiat and Renault was a very interesting one but as a second step – the first step must be the reinforcement of alliance between Renault and Nissan," he told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford.

Le Maire's comments come days after Fiat Chrysler pulled back from a $35 billion merger offer for Renault, citing "political conditions in France" as a reason for its withdrawal.

Speaking to CNBC last week when the deal collapsed, people close to the negotiations described what they saw as meddling by the French government as one of the reasons for the merger's failure.