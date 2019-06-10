Helicopter crashes into roof of building in midtown Manhattan

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.Marketsread more
A helicopter crashed on the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred at 787 Seventh Avenue, which is located between West 51st and West 52nd streets, at the north end of Times Square.
Fire trucks and police vehicle swarmed outside the building, which houses the offices of the bank BNP Paribas, among other companies.
"I saw people running out," said Laura Esquival, a hostess at Ruth's Chris Steak House, which is located across the street from the crash scene. "They were escorting everyone out."
A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department told CNBC the number of possible injuries is unknown.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.