Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO of global consumer, exclusive from re:MARS

Amazon has three people who hold the title of CEO. There's Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO. Then there are two deputies: Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, and Jeff Wilke, CEO of global consumer.

Wilke's been with Amazon for 20 years, and now runs the core business of e-commerce and physical retail. The company's massive global logistics operation overseeing billions of shipped items all reports up to him.

Wilke got the title CEO of global consumer three years ago, and had not done a broadcast interview until this week, when he sat down with Jon Fortt for a CNBC exclusive.