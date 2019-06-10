House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler strikes deal with DOJ over Mueller probe evidence, will hold off on contempt for William Barr, Don McGahn

Representative Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks during a news conference in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Monday said he would hold off on contempt proceedings for officials in President Donald Trump's administration because the Justice Department had begun sharing special counsel Robert Mueller's "most important files" with lawmakers.

House Democrats had threatened to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. A vote was expected for Tuesday in the House.

But Nadler said in a statement Monday that, "Given our conversations with the Department, I will hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now."

Nadler's committee had subpoenaed Barr to hand over the unredacted version of Mueller's report on Russian election meddling, possible coordination with Trump's 2016 campaign and possible obstruction of justice by Trump himself. They also asked for the underlying evidence that was used as the basis for Mueller's report.