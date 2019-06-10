How a United Technologies-Raytheon tie-up could make a 'monster supplier' and reshape the industry

The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.China Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...World Economyread more
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.Airlinesread more
U.S. President Donald Trump retains the right to impose new tariffs on Mexico or China and will do so if his demands aren't met, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...Politicsread more
"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.US Economyread more
Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning after the release of official Chinese trade data for May, which showed the country's exports beating forecasts.Asia Marketsread more
Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.Marketsread more
Vought asked for a delay in the implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed by President Trump last year and which contains provisions that target Huawei,...Technologyread more
"Importantly, some things not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon," Trump said. "That will be announced at the appropriate time."Politicsread more
As emerging cloud software companies look to challenge incumbents, they're sometimes seeing deals slip. Investors are punishing them for it.Technologyread more
United Technologies has struck a deal to combine its booming aerospace business with defense contractor Raytheon, a surprise twist capable of rattling customers and competitors alike.
The deal would create a giant, one-stop shop with products that range from Tomahawk missiles and radar systems to jet engines that power passenger planes and the seats that fill them.
Under one roof, the companies could put more pressure on suppliers and encourage their industrial conglomerate competitors to seek deals of their own.
Raytheon and United Technologies have a combined market value of close to $166 billion. The stock price of each has gained more than 21% this year, far outpacing the broader market, as they've reaped the benefits of strong defense spending and record orders for passenger planes around the world.
The new company, which they plan to name Raytheon Technologies, would have approximate annual sales of $74 billion, putting it behind Boeing as the second-largest aerospace and defense company in the U.S. by revenue.
The combined company, with big footprints in both the fast-growing commercial aerospace business and an increase in military spending, may be emboldened to push back on big customers like Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin in terms of pricing, aftermarket work and intellectual property.
Boeing itself has been trying to gain more direct control over certain parts of its supply chain and strengthen its services businesses that can provide revenue streams long after aircraft are delivered.
In June 2018, Boeing 737 said it formed a joint venture with French engine manufacturer Safran to make auxiliary power units for planes, a business that competes directly with United Technologies' Pratt and Whitney unit and with Honeywell.
Earlier that year, Boeing unveiled a joint venture to make airplane seats with Adient.
The United Technology-Raytheon tie-up "creates this monster supplier in aerospace and defense," said Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst at Teal Group.
Raytheon and United Technologies don't have a lot of the overlap that generally draws regulatory opposition to such deals. But customers may have other views. Boeing initially expressed concerns about United Technologies' $23 billion-acquisition of avionics and aircraft seat maker Rockwell Collins.
The combination of the two companies may shake up competitors as well. The deal comes just as industrial conglomerates are rethinking their businesses and scrambling to focus on highly profitable units.
United Technologies last November announced it would split into three companies, spinning out its Carrier HVAC business and Otis elevator unit. The aerospace business, which includes United Technologies' newly acquired Rockwell Collins and engine maker Pratt and Whitney, would be the unit merging with Raytheon.
The deal could pressure others in the sector, like Honeywell International and General Electric, both of which make jet engines and other airplane parts and have shed other businesses, to look for partners to bulk up top-performing units.
Last year, military equipment suppliers Harris Corp and L3 Technologies agreed to merge in the largest ever deal for that sector.
"Clearly the logic of size keeps marching on," Aboulafia said. "It increases pressure on them to do something."
The new company, called Raytheon Technologies, would be headquartered in the Boston area. Raytheon is based in Waltham, Mass., a Boston suburb.