Dow futures slightly higher as Trump suspends tariffs on Mexico

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning as international trade continues to remain under focus.

At around 02:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 64 points, indicating a positive open of more than 76 points. Futures of S&P and Nasdaq were also seen slightly higher.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that proposed tariffs on Mexican imports would be suspended indefinitely. Trump said in a Twitter post Sunday that he has "full confidence" that Mexico will crack down on migration from Central America, after the two neighbors reached a consensus. The New York Times reported Saturday that the deal to avert tariffs largely comprised actions Mexico had already agreed to take.

Meanwhile, investors are closely monitoring trade links between China and the United States ahead of a key meeting between the leaders of the two countries. Speaking to CNBC on Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Trump will decide about further Chinese tariffs after he meets his Chinese counterpart later this month.

"If China wants to move forward with the deal, we're prepared to move forward on the terms we've done. If China doesn't want to move forward, then President Trump is perfectly happy to move forward with tariffs to re-balance the relationship," Mnuchin told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford.