Dow futures slightly higher as Trump suspends tariffs on Mexico

The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.
U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.
Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.
"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Australia is calling for calm as the trade war between Washington and Beijing rages on, appearing like there's no end in sight.
U.S. President Donald Trump retains the right to impose new tariffs on Mexico or China and will do so if his demands aren't met, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...
Aurora, which employs over 200 at offices in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto and San Francisco, is led by CEO Chris Urmson who was one of the pioneers in the autonomous field and led a...
Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning after the release of official Chinese trade data for May, which showed the country's exports beating forecasts.
Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.
U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Monday morning as international trade continues to remain under focus.
At around 02:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 64 points, indicating a positive open of more than 76 points. Futures of S&P and Nasdaq were also seen slightly higher.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that proposed tariffs on Mexican imports would be suspended indefinitely. Trump said in a Twitter post Sunday that he has "full confidence" that Mexico will crack down on migration from Central America, after the two neighbors reached a consensus. The New York Times reported Saturday that the deal to avert tariffs largely comprised actions Mexico had already agreed to take.
Meanwhile, investors are closely monitoring trade links between China and the United States ahead of a key meeting between the leaders of the two countries. Speaking to CNBC on Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Trump will decide about further Chinese tariffs after he meets his Chinese counterpart later this month.
"If China wants to move forward with the deal, we're prepared to move forward on the terms we've done. If China doesn't want to move forward, then President Trump is perfectly happy to move forward with tariffs to re-balance the relationship," Mnuchin told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford.
In the meantime, data out Monday morning showed China's overall trade surplus hit $41.65 billion in May, higher than what economists were expecting.
Speaking to CNBC over the weekend, France's Bruno Le Maire said that a U.S.-China trade escalation would lead to an economic crisis all over the world.
Outside of trade war, investors continue to remain worried about weak data from the U.S. Data on Friday showed, the U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs in May, marking the second time in four months that jobs growth totaled less than 100,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected an increase of 180,000 jobs. Wage growth also slowed.
On the data front on Monday, there will be a job openings report and consumer inflation expectations published.
On the earnings front, the calendar is thin with only Thor Industries and Uxin due to report before the bell.