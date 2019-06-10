Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shutterfly, Broadcom and more

Skip Navigation
Salesforce's cloud-only approach goes out the window with Tableau...

Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.

One dead after helicopter crash-lands on roof of midtown...

A helicopter crash-landed Monday afternoon onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash, which...

Hollywood political donor Nicole Avant signs on to back Buttigieg...

The addition comes as other 2020 contenders race to make inroads with powerful Hollywood donors.

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with...

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.

Trump: More China tariffs immediately if President Xi is not at...

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.

The search deal between Google and Apple took four months to work...

Google pays Apple billions of dollars to be the default search engine in the Safari browser on iPhones and Mac computers. A deal like that doesn't come together overnight.

Cramer: Beware of froth — 'it may be too late to put new money to...

"When you see people crowding into stocks just because they're going up, it's what I call a bad sign," Jim Cramer says.

Google's $2.6 billion Looker deal gives it a base in Santa Cruz

Looker gives Google easier access to tech talent on a remote edge of Silicon Valley, and one of the few San Francisco Bay Area locations where it has little real estate: Santa...

Goldman Sachs says the Fed won't cut rates this year

Goldman Sachs is warning that a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut rates soon is misguided.

Marketsread more

Salesforce stock drops sharply after announcing $15.3 billion...

Salesforce finally pulled the trigger on a deal it's been considering for some years, but investors weren't happy. It's expected to impact full-year EPS by 37 cents to 39...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Shutterfly, Broadcom and more

Jesse Pound@jesserpound

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Traders work the floor at the NYSE in New York.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Shares of Broadcom rose 1.9% after news that the chipmaker had entered into a two-year supplier deal with Apple. Under the agreement, Broadcom will provide radio-frequency, front-end components and modules for a variety of Apple products, including smartphones, according to a securities filing.

Shares of Shutterfly fell 0.7% during extended trading after the digital-imaging company announced a deal with Apollo Global Management to take the company private. Shutterfly was up 2.7% on the day before being halted prior to the announcement. Apollo Funds will pay $51 per share in cash for Shutterfly.

Shares of social-gaming company Zynga fell 1.6% after the company proposed a $600 million private debt offering. The debt will be convertible into cash, Zynga common stock or a combination of the two.

Key Points
  • Digital imaging company Shutterfly announced on Monday that it's agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management, a deal valued at $2.7 billion.
  • Apollo Funds will acquire all outstanding shares of Shutterfly for $51 per share in cash, according to the company announcement.
  • Shutterfly ended the trading day up 2.7%, and fell slightly in extended trading. 