Former Theranos COO Balwani will fight criminal charges

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Asia Pacific stocks set to trade mixed as Trump makes China...

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to open mixed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods should Chinese President Xi...

Asia Marketsread more

Salesforce's cloud-only approach goes out the window with Tableau...

Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.

Technologyread more

One dead after helicopter crash-lands on roof of midtown...

A helicopter crash-landed Monday afternoon onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash, which...

Transportationread more

Hollywood political donor Nicole Avant signs on to back Buttigieg...

The addition comes as other 2020 contenders race to make inroads with powerful Hollywood donors.

Politicsread more

Congressional hearing takes on anti-competitive behavior among...

Tuesday's hearing is focused on the ways platforms such as Facebook and Google have changed the landscape for the news media.

Politicsread more

There's something 'depraved' about Trump's 'dictator envy': Larry...

President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve is "very disturbing" as is his "envy" of dictators, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Politicsread more

Chamber blasts Trump on tariffs — and then Trump calls CNBC to...

The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.

Politicsread more

Even the most bullish Wall Street analysts can't keep up with...

Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.

Marketsread more

Trump: More China tariffs immediately if President Xi is not at...

The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.

Marketsread more

Former Theranos COO Balwani will fight criminal charges

Balwani is facing nine counts of wire fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and awaiting his criminal trial.

Technologyread more

Cramer: Beware of froth — 'it may be too late to put new money to...

"When you see people crowding into stocks just because they're going up, it's what I call a bad sign," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Google's $2.6 billion Looker deal gives it a base in Santa Cruz

Looker gives Google easier access to tech talent on a remote edge of Silicon Valley, and one of the few San Francisco Bay Area locations where it has little real estate: Santa...

Technologyread more
Tech

Former Theranos COO Balwani will fight criminal charges

Yasmin Khorram
Key Points
  • Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani was in court on Monday.
  • Inside the courtroom, lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice and Balwani battled over the Securities and Exchange Commission's case.
  • Balwani and founder Elizabeth Holmes could face 20 years in prison if convicted.
Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani and his attorneys leave the San Jose federal courthouse on June 10, 2019.
Yasmin Khorram

Sunny Balwani, the former chief operating officer and president of Theranos, will fight the criminal fraud charges against him, his attorney told CNBC on Monday.

"We're going to fight it," Jeffrey Coopersmith said prior to a court hearing connected to the case.

Balwani is facing nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and is awaiting his criminal trial.

Asked about getting a fair trial from a San Jose jury pool who may be familiar with the case, Coopersmith told CNBC, "There's a concern, there's always a concern."

Theranos, a blood-testing startup once valued at over $9 billion, was founded by Elizabeth Holmes in 2003. Holmes is also facing charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Theranos promised its technology could accurately run hundreds of tests with only one or two drops of blood. The company shut down in 2018 after a Wall Street Journal investigation exposed its unproven technology and dubious business practices.

Holmes and Balwani are both facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Inside the courtroom, lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice and Balwani battled over the Securities and Exchange Commission's case.

The government filed a motion in April to intervene in the SEC's civil enforcement action, arguing that parties and the court should not be burdened by civil discovery while the criminal case is pending.

Prosecutors also claim Balwani is using his pending SEC case to benefit his criminal indictment.

"It's apparent Mr. Balwani is using civil discovery to gather evidence for the reason of his criminal case," said Robert Leach, assistant U.S. Attorney.

Balwani's attorney argued there's no basis to issue a stay and if prosecutors have an issue with a subpoena they can object to it.

"The government chose to bring these two cases forward and the government can simply dismiss it," said Coopersmith.

The SEC, also present in court, supported the request for a hold in its case against Balwani.

"It's rare that the SEC affirmatively supports a stay," said Mark Katz, an attorney for the SEC. "This is a rare situation. We've seen depositions with very sensitive information and we ask that you consider this stay."

"There's been great attention in what the truth is and what happened here," said Leach. "The only way to do that is through the criminal trial."

Holmes agreed to settle her fraud charges brought on by the SEC last year.

The judge took arguments under submission and announced he wants to set a trial date at the next status hearing.

The status conference for Holmes and Balwani is set for June 28.