Brexit limbo, a leadership race and a limping economy: This is the UK right now

The U.K.'s political and economic paralysis continues as the country awaits a new prime minister and the outcome of Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May stood down as the leader of the Conservative Party on Friday and will act as an interim prime minister until a leadership contest is complete. The race to succeed her has put Britain's beleaguered departure from European Union on the backburner.

The deadline for nominations to stand as a candidate for the Conservative Party leadership is Monday and there are 6 candidates currently in the race ibcluding frontrunners Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt (both former and current foreign secretary) who both met U.S. President Donald Trump during his state visit.

One of the other initial favorites, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, has seen his leadership bid hit by revelations about past cocaine use, leading to increased scrutiny on all the candidates, with some admitting to recreational drug use during their university years.

Most are keen to promoted their pro-Brexit credentials as the wider Conservative Party and pro-Brexit members of the public call on the government to make progress on leaving the European Union by the new deadline of October 31.

Boris Johnson, who is expected to become Tory party leader, has said that he would try to renegotiate the Brexit deal that May hammered out with Brussels, claiming that he would withhold paying a £39 billion divorce bill that was previously agreed would be paid when the U.K. leaves the bloc.

After three years of Brexit negotiations since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, the prospect of talks being re-opened under Boris Johnson will send a long sigh of exasperation through the political establishment in Brussels.

Officials there have already said the deal on offer will not change making the possibility of a "no deal" departure from the union more like come October, even though the majority of lawmakers in the British Parliament have voted against such a scenario. Philip Hammond, Britain's chancellor of the exchequer, told CNBC on Saturday that the probability of a no deal departure is "very small."