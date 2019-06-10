Brexit limbo, a leadership race and a limping economy: This is the UK right now

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Trump's remarks to CNBC came after the president sent a series of tweets touting the deal reached with Mexico that prevented the U.S. from imposing tariffs of 5% on all...Politicsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
"I'm a little concerned about United Technologies and Raytheon," Trump said in an exclusive interview with CNBC.Politicsread more
In a live interview with CNBC, Trump addressed antitrust, saying, "obviously there is something going on in terms of monopoly."Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said he likes the fact the European Union fines big tech companies — and that the U.S. could benefit from some of that cash windfall, too.Marketsread more
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a rally on Monday after the U.S. reached an agreement with Mexico on tariffs.Marketsread more
Synchrony Bank and Amazon are partnering on a credit card for Prime members who might not have good enough credit to get one otherwise.Financeread more
The president said during a CNBC interview the deal came together in just two days because Mexico's leaders knew that the alternative would have been worse.Economyread more
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Tariffs on Chinese imports, as well as the threat of new duties on Mexican imports, will stifle job growth, according to the industry group.Sustainable Energyread more
The U.K.'s political and economic paralysis continues as the country awaits a new prime minister and the outcome of Brexit.
British Prime Minister Theresa May stood down as the leader of the Conservative Party on Friday and will act as an interim prime minister until a leadership contest is complete. The race to succeed her has put Britain's beleaguered departure from European Union on the backburner.
The deadline for nominations to stand as a candidate for the Conservative Party leadership is Monday and there are 6 candidates currently in the race ibcluding frontrunners Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt (both former and current foreign secretary) who both met U.S. President Donald Trump during his state visit.
One of the other initial favorites, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, has seen his leadership bid hit by revelations about past cocaine use, leading to increased scrutiny on all the candidates, with some admitting to recreational drug use during their university years.
Most are keen to promoted their pro-Brexit credentials as the wider Conservative Party and pro-Brexit members of the public call on the government to make progress on leaving the European Union by the new deadline of October 31.
Boris Johnson, who is expected to become Tory party leader, has said that he would try to renegotiate the Brexit deal that May hammered out with Brussels, claiming that he would withhold paying a £39 billion divorce bill that was previously agreed would be paid when the U.K. leaves the bloc.
After three years of Brexit negotiations since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, the prospect of talks being re-opened under Boris Johnson will send a long sigh of exasperation through the political establishment in Brussels.
Officials there have already said the deal on offer will not change making the possibility of a "no deal" departure from the union more like come October, even though the majority of lawmakers in the British Parliament have voted against such a scenario. Philip Hammond, Britain's chancellor of the exchequer, told CNBC on Saturday that the probability of a no deal departure is "very small."
The Tory leadership contest will step up a gear this week with the first votes in the parliamentary party set to take place Tuesday. Teneo Intelligence's macro research team warned Monday that "expectations about renegotiations and no-deal will be raised by most contenders," and warned of more volatility in the meantime.
"But once the new PM has taken over, the reality of political polarization will once more constrain their ability to make good on their promises. The result will be increased volatility in the run-up to the 31 October extension deadline," the team said in a note Monday.
In the meantime, the U.K. economy appears shaky as continuing uncertainty over the country's future relationship with the EU, its biggest trading partner, continues to dampen business and investor confidence.
The U.K. economy contracted by a bigger-than-expected 0.4% in April after a 0.1% decline in March, the Office for National Statistics said Monday. In terms of quarterly performance, growth slowed to 0.3% in the three months to April following a 0.5% expansion in the first quarter. The pound fell almost 0.6% against the dollar after the data, to 1.2651.
The monthly GDP decline was attributed mainly to the "dramatic fall" car production which was seen to have fallen 24% in April from the previous month - the biggest decline since records began in 1995. Analysts said that the economic boost provided by stockpiling by manufacturers in the lead up to the original Brexit date of March 29 had now reversed.
Commenting on the figures the ONS' Head of GDP Rob Kent-Smith said "there was also widespread weakness across manufacturing in April, as the boost from the early completion of orders ahead of the U.K..'s original EU departure date has faded."
Commenting on the latest growth data, which encompassed a fall in manufacturing and industrial output and flat services output, James McCormick, head of Desk Strategy at NatWest Markets, told CNBC Monday that the U.K. was looking increasingly fragile.
"They're not good numbers ... and if you look at the U.K. economy it looks to me that you had a major inventory stocking ahead of the original March Brexit date and we're now seeing the flip-side of that," he told CNBC's Street Signs.
"The U.K. is now struggling with political uncertainty and economic uncertainty and my guess is that that is going to be the case for the next couple of quarters, at least."
McCormick said there could be another similar stockpiling situation heading into the new October 31st Brexit deadline. "The longer we continue with the Brexit discussion, the more the long-term implications start to take hold. Capital investment has struggled for a while and will continue to struggle because who's going to want to invest in this economy with so much uncertainty?," he said.