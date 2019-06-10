US Treasury yields tick higher as Trump suspends tariffs on Mexico

At around 02:50 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.1327%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.6112%.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that proposed tariffs on Mexican imports would be suspended indefinitely. Trump said in a Twitter post Sunday that he has "full confidence" that Mexico will crack down on migration from Central America, after the two neighbors reached a consensus. The New York Times reported Saturday that the deal to avert tariffs largely comprised actions Mexico had already agreed to take.

Meanwhile, investors will be watching trade developments between the U.S. and China ahead of a key meeting between the leaders of the two countries. Speaking to CNBC on Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Trump will decide about further Chinese tariffs after he meets his Chinese counterpart later this month.