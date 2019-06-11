Elon Musk at Tesla shareholder meeting: 'It won't be long before we have a 400-mile range car'

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.Politicsread more
Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.Marketsread more
CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.Technologyread more
The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.Market Insiderread more
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owned 5.8 million United Technologies shares at the end of the first quarter, said in a letter that the tie-up is ill-advised.Marketsread more
"We've had a colossal rally. After this kind of run, the bull is fatigued," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Shares of National Beverage hit their lowest point since 2016 after a former employee filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired after objecting to a plan to falsely claims that...Food & Beverageread more
The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 11.Market Insiderread more
Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim laid out some possible antitrust arguments against big tech companies in a new speech. His office is reportedly overseeing possible...Technologyread more
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.Marketsread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday, telling investors, "It won't be long before we have a 400 mile range car."
He also said that sometime next year, Tesla drivers will be able to use self-driving features in their vehicles without intervention.
Musk said, "Every car made since October 2016 is capable for full autonomy with replacement of the computer alone." He also added, "We'll still need regulatory approval but the capability will be there. This massively increases the value of the car. In fact, I think it's basically financially insane to buy anything except an electric car that is upgradable to autonomy."
(It would be unprecedented for a car to appreciate in value near-term. It is rare when cars become a collectors' choice, and gain value over a longer time.)
Tesla CTO and co-founder JB Straubel, who has rarely been seen in public in recent days, joined Musk on stage at the meeting to thank teams that built the company's battery tech and massive US battery plant, the Gigafactory. Tesla jointly owns and operates that factory with Panasonic, its primary supplier of cells for its vehicle batteries today.
Musk and Straubel also showed a picture of a green field in Europe, joking that this would one day be their Gigafactory in Europe. The company aims to establish a car factory on each continent, Musk said. By the end of this year, they intend to determine and announce the location for another battery-and-car plant in Europe.
The execs were also joined by Drew Baglino, who has been with Tesla for 14 years and leads battery, power train and solar roof projects.
The electric vehicle and renewable energy company is on the hook to produce and deliver 90,000 to 100,000 cars to customers by the end of this quarter, per its earlier guidance, which has been reiterated by execs, including Musk and CFO Zach Kirkhorn, throughout the period.
Tesla is also trying to make and sell more cars with fewer employees in the US, having laid off hundreds in cost-cutting measures earlier this year. At the same time, it is expanding operations internationally, with a new battery plant and car assembly, known as Gigafactory 3, under way in Shanghai.
Musk also told shareholders that they should expect an unveiling of the Tesla pickup truck towards the end of the summer of 2019, and production of its larger electric Semi truck by the end of 2020.
Outside the venue where the shareholder meeting took place, the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, Tesla showed off prototypes of its forthcoming Roadster, Semi and Model Y, prompting fans and shareholders to post snapshots on social networks.
The annual meeting marks the first for Tesla since Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Walgreens Boots Alliance executive Kathleen Wilson-Thompson joined the company's board of directors late last year. (Ellison was in attendance on Tuesday.)
When asked about Tesla's financial prospects for 2019, Musk said, "Profitability is always challenging if you're a fast-growing company." He said that Tesla is on-target to grow its entire "fleet" by 60% to 80% this year, and said, "It's hard to be profitable with that level of growth." He said the company could be cash-flow positive while growing at that rate.
Tesla stock has been edging higher in recent days after favorable analyst reports and electric vehicle sales forecasts from the likes of Morgan Stanley and IHS Markit, respectively. Tesla shares closed on Tuesday at $217.10, down about 36% since this time last year when they were trading near $342.
.