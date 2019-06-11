JP Morgan upgrades Dollar Tree: Retailer 'remains a story of stability'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.

Marketsread more

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday the U.S. economy will continue to grow at a strong pace through the rest of 2019 despite the weakness...

Marketsread more

Wall St. expects a Trump win in 2020, but new poll points to a...

The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...

Politicsread more

Goldman CEO: Market won't like it if Trump continues to use...

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.

Marketsread more

This stock market comeback doesn't quite make sense, investors...

Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat is downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.

Marketsread more

Goldman CEO says he's testing the bank's credit card with Apple

Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.

Banksread more

Wilbur Ross: China's Huawei and ZTE present US national security...

"Both are doing practices that we think are potentially injurious to our national security," says the Commerce secretary.

Politicsread more

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Market Insiderread more

Hiring is expected to hit its highest level in 13 years during...

Overall, 21% of employers say they'll be adding to payrolls in the July-to-September period, ManpowerGroup said in its quarterly look at employment trends.

Jobsread more

Treasury sanctions alleged war profiteer linked to Syrian...

"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," a Treasury official...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, GrubHub,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

JP Morgan upgrades Dollar Tree: Retailer 'remains a story of stability'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A Dollar Tree store in Miami
Getty Images

The combination of Dollar Tree's stability and Family Dollar's revamping initiatives, position the discount retailer well for future growth, according to JP Morgan. 

JP Morgan upgraded Dollar Tree to overweight with a December 2020 price target of $122. Prior to a restriction period, JP Morgan had a neutral rating on the stock and an $82 December 2018 price target. The stock is currently trading around $106 per share. 