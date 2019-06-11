Mary Meeker just published her highly anticipated internet trends report — read it here

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.

Marketsread more

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said Tuesday the U.S. economy will continue to grow at a strong pace through the rest of 2019 despite the weakness...

Marketsread more

Wall St. expects a Trump win in 2020, but new poll points to a...

The Quinnipiac Poll showed the top Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, leading Trump by a double-digit margin in a potential 2020 matchup. But it also found...

Politicsread more

Goldman CEO: Market won't like it if Trump continues to use...

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon appeared on CNBC's "The Exchange" Tuesday.

Marketsread more

This stock market comeback doesn't quite make sense, investors...

Driven by hopes of a rate cut and easing of trade tensions with China, stocks' swift comeback from the May turmoil seems irrational.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat is downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.

Marketsread more

Goldman CEO says he's testing the bank's credit card with Apple

Solomon is personally testing the iPhone-lined credit card, which is set to be released this summer, Solomon said in an interview with Carl Quintanilla.

Banksread more

Wilbur Ross: China's Huawei and ZTE present US national security...

"Both are doing practices that we think are potentially injurious to our national security," says the Commerce secretary.

Politicsread more

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Market Insiderread more

Hiring is expected to hit its highest level in 13 years during...

Overall, 21% of employers say they'll be adding to payrolls in the July-to-September period, ManpowerGroup said in its quarterly look at employment trends.

Jobsread more

Treasury sanctions accused war profiteer linked to Syrian...

"This Syrian oligarch is directly supporting the murderous Assad regime and building luxury developments on land stolen from those fleeing his brutality," Sigal Mandelker, a...

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Beyond Meat, GrubHub,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more
Investing

Mary Meeker just published her highly anticipated internet trends report — read it here

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • Well-known venture capital investor Mary Meeker is out with her annual internet trends report, which has become required reading for tech investors.
  • After splitting with Silicon Valley investing giant Kleiner Perkins in September, Meeker started a new firm called Bond Capital, which has raised $1.25 billion so far. 
  • The 333-slide report highlights the rise in digital media and visual communication like Instagram, wearable technology and digital payments, among other trends. 
Mary Meeker presents her annual Internet Trends Report at Code 2018.
Asa Mathat | Vox Media

The most highly anticipated report of the year for tech investors has arrived.

Mary Meeker, a widely followed technology backer and general partner at the venture firm Bond Capital, published her 333-slide "Future of the Internet" report Tuesday ahead of a presentation at Recode's Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here are some of the highlights from this year's report:

  • More than half of the human population is online, Meeker said on stage at Recode.
  • Public and private investments into tech companies is at at a two-decade high, nearing $200 billion last year.
  • Wearable technology is booming, and users have doubled in the past four years.
  • E-commerce and ride-share driven digital payments are rising.
  • Image-based communication like Instagram, is on the rise. YouTube and Instagram are gaining the most for time spent on online platforms.
  • Interactive games like Fortnite are gaining ground. Total players have accelerated at 2.4 billion, up 6% this year.
  • "Privacy concerns are high but they're moderating," Meeker said on stage at Recode.
  • Media time spent on mobile hit "equilibrium."
  • China makes up 21% of total global internet users vs. 8% in the United States.

Read Meeker's entire 2019 report here.

Meeker published her first internet trends report in 1995, when she was an analyst at Morgan Stanley. The 1995 report had a section on features, and "how to use the internet" and highlighted the possibility of recorded music, television online — or as she put it, "lots of upside." At the time, she was one of the most closely followed internet analysts on Wall Street.

In September, Meeker split with Silicon Valley investing giant Kleiner Perkins after eight years to start a new shop called Bond Capital. The venture firm has raised $1.25 billion, according to a regulatory filing. Meeker's Kleiner team invested in tech companies like Facebook, Spotify, Square, Twitter and Snap, Slack and Uber. At Bond, she is invested in some of the same companies. Meeker joined the board of fintech start-up Plaid in December.

— CNBC's Sally Shin contributed reporting.