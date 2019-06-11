Mary Meeker just published her highly anticipated internet trends report — read it here

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.Marketsread more
The most highly anticipated report of the year for tech investors has arrived.
Mary Meeker, a widely followed technology backer and general partner at the venture firm Bond Capital, published her 333-slide "Future of the Internet" report Tuesday ahead of a presentation at Recode's Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Here are some of the highlights from this year's report:
Read Meeker's entire 2019 report here.
Meeker published her first internet trends report in 1995, when she was an analyst at Morgan Stanley. The 1995 report had a section on features, and "how to use the internet" and highlighted the possibility of recorded music, television online — or as she put it, "lots of upside." At the time, she was one of the most closely followed internet analysts on Wall Street.
In September, Meeker split with Silicon Valley investing giant Kleiner Perkins after eight years to start a new shop called Bond Capital. The venture firm has raised $1.25 billion, according to a regulatory filing. Meeker's Kleiner team invested in tech companies like Facebook, Spotify, Square, Twitter and Snap, Slack and Uber. At Bond, she is invested in some of the same companies. Meeker joined the board of fintech start-up Plaid in December.
— CNBC's Sally Shin contributed reporting.