Inside Discovery Channel founder's $279 million Colorado ranch and resort—with buried dino fossils

John Hendricks, who founded Discovery Channel in 1985, is selling his 7,000-acre Colorado ranch as well as a nearby 1,700 acre luxury resort for $279 million.
Hendricks originally listed West Creek Ranch, which is 180 miles west of Aspen, in 2017 for $149 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Now he's including in the sale the Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa — which was ranked No. 6 on Conde Nast Traveler's "Top Resort in Colorado" Readers' Choice Awards in 2018 — and has nearly doubled the price.
Take a look.
West Creek Ranch sits by the Dolores River, a tributary of the Colorado River. In addition to acreage to camp, mountain bike and fish, according to the listing by Kerry Endsley of LIV Sotheby's International Realty, there are also "dinosaur fossils" and "Native American rock art" on the land, as well as wildlife including mule, deer, elk, mountain lion, bear and waterfowl.
There is a 25,500-square-foot main residence on the private ranch, which has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms on four levels, with an elevator.
There is a large living room...
...and a chef's kitchen, dining room and breakfast room.
The master bedroom leads to a private outdoor space.
The residence also has a theater, gym, game room, a library and a five-car garage, according to the listing.
The pool area has an outdoor fire pit.
There is also a helipad and a 400-square-foot observatory.
Additionally, there is a two-bedroom guest house with a full-service kitchen and garage, and a three-bedroom summer cabin with mountain and canyon views.
The land also has equestrian stables and cattle grazing permits.
Also included in the sale is the Gateway Canyons resort, which has 72 rooms, a spa and five restaurants, and offers outdoor adventures, like horseback riding, hiking and outdoor yoga.
Standard deluxe rooms, start at $441 a night, and luxury casitas start at $1,494 per night.
The resort also houses an auto museum that features Hendrick's private collection of nearly 60 cars, including a rare 1954 Oldsmobile F-88. Hendricks bought the car at auction for $3.25 million, according to the website. However only two of the cars are included in the sale, according to the New York Post.
Whoever buys the property will have ownership of the resort and can do whatever they want with it.
"The assumption would be that whoever purchases the offering would follow the same path as Mr. Hendricks," a representative from LIV Sotheby's International Realty tells CNBC Make It. Hendricks is "an absentee owner" and has a resort management company operating Gateway Canyons, says the representative.
