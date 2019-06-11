Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage and the Fed doesn't have a 'clue'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other major currencies like the euro as central banks keep interest rates low while the Federal Reserve's rates are higher by comparison.

"The Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage," Trump tweeted, adding the Fed doesn't have "a clue."

Trump also said in a separate tweet that the U.S. has low inflation, calling it "a beautiful thing."

The dollar fell slightly against the euro following Trump's tweets.

Trump has repeatedly gone after the Fed for what he considers tight monetary policy. The Fed hiked rates four times in 2018.