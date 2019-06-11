Uber's European rival Bolt launches in London

Salesforce has been a huge cloud evangelist for the last two decades, but the purchases of MuleSoft and Tableau show a change in approach.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese goods should Chinese President Xi...Asia Marketsread more
President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve is "very disturbing" as is his "envy" of dictators, says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.Politicsread more
The Estonian ride-hailing company formerly known as Taxify announced its launch in the U.K.'s capital city on Tuesday.Technologyread more
Facebook plans to release new versions of its Portal video chatting devices this fall, Facebook Vice President Andrew "Boz" Bosworth said on Monday.Technologyread more
Tuesday's hearing is focused on the ways platforms such as Facebook and Google have changed the landscape for the news media.Politicsread more
A helicopter crash-landed Monday afternoon onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan and then caught fire, authorities said. One person was killed in the crash, which...Transportationread more
The addition comes as other 2020 contenders race to make inroads with powerful Hollywood donors.Politicsread more
The president's tariff strategy "creates uncertainty with our trading partners," says a top official at the world's largest business lobbying group.Politicsread more
Beyond Meat's stock continues to skyrocket and even the most optimistic Wall Street estimates are lagging.Marketsread more
The president previously threatened to put levies on another $300 billion in Chinese goods if a trade agreement is not reached soon.Marketsread more
Uber's European rival Bolt is now taking it on in the streets of London.
The Estonian ride-hailing company formerly known as Taxify announced its launch in the U.K.'s capital city Tuesday. It joins a growing list of start-ups trying to take market share from Uber in the London metropolitan area.
"We see this as quite a monumental thing for both the company and the ride-hailing industry as a whole," Bolt CEO Markus Villig told CNBC in an interview. "London is one of the biggest, most profitable markets for Uber globally and one where it didn't have a serious competitor."
Villig, who founded the company in 2013, said more than 20,000 drivers have already signed up with Bolt ahead of Tuesday's launch. There were an estimated 87,900 private hire vehicles licensed in London as of March 2018, according to the Department for Transport.
Bolt operates in 30 countries and 100 cities with 25 million customers globally. The Estonia-based company reached a valuation of $1 billion last year, entering an exclusive club of European tech unicorns. Villig said Bolt has won over drivers and passengers with lower fees and commissions across Europe and Africa.
"We focus on markets where Uber used to have a monopoly and then we come in with a much better offering for drivers," he said.
Bolt takes a 15% commission from drivers per ride, which it says allows drivers to earn over 10% more on average compared to other platforms. Last month, some Uber drivers in London went on strike demanding that the company lower its commissions from 25% to 15%.
Uber went public last month at a valuation of nearly $80 billion. The stock's performance has been volatile since then as investors try to determine if — and when — the company will turn a profit. Uber reported a $1.01 billion net loss in the first quarter of 2019.
London dealt a blow to Uber when city regulators revoked its license in the city in 2017, citing a "lack of corporate responsibility." Uber appealed the ruling and was granted a 15-month license with some broad conditions.
Villig said it took "more than one year" for Bolt to receive its London license. Passengers will be able to request rides through the Bolt app starting Tuesday morning.