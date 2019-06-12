Apple's new iPhone software has a hidden feature so your battery won't wear out so fast

Apple's new iPhone software, iOS 13, includes a feature that will help extend the life of your battery.

This is important.

People are keeping their phones longer, often for three or four years, instead of upgrading every two years as was common when smartphones were new and improved more dramatically with every release.

But batteries start to lose their ability to hold a charge as effectively when the phones age, which means that your battery life starts to get worse.

Apple launched a battery replacement program in 2018 after it was criticized for slowing down older iPhones to maintain performance. Since then, it added an option that allows users to see if their battery is running at maximum capacity. If it isn't, users can take in their phone to get the battery replaced by Apple.

The new iOS 13 builds on this even further with a built-in feature to help your battery last longer in the first place.