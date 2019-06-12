Asia Pacific shares trade mixed as Dow winning streak ends

Shares in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday morning following an overnight trading session on Wall Street that saw the end of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's winning streak.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined fractionally in early trade, with shares of conglomerate and index heavyweight Softbank Group plunging more than 2.5%.The Topix index also fell 0.18%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi traded higher by 0.22%, with shares of LG Chem gaining 0.29%.

In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.29% as majority of the sectors saw gains.