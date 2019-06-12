Asia Pacific shares trade mixed as Dow winning streak ends

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.Politicsread more
Shares in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday morning following an overnight trading session on Wall Street that saw the end of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's winning...Asia Marketsread more
CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.Technologyread more
Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.Marketsread more
The idea behind Tesla offering its own insurance would be to lower rates for drivers, leveraging internal data from Tesla's AutoPilot systems to justify that.Technologyread more
The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.Market Insiderread more
Digital currency exchange Coinbase announced Wednesday its Visa debit card will launch in Europe after debuting in the U.K. in April.Cryptocurrencyread more
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management owned 5.8 million United Technologies shares at the end of the first quarter, said in a letter that the tie-up is ill-advised.Marketsread more
"We've had a colossal rally. After this kind of run, the bull is fatigued," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Shares of National Beverage hit their lowest point since 2016 after a former employee filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired after objecting to a plan to falsely claims that...Food & Beverageread more
Tesla CEO Elon Musk delighted shareholders on Tuesday by revealing the company has designed a submarine car like the one from the James Bond movie, 'The Spy Who Loved Me.'Technologyread more
Shares in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday morning following an overnight trading session on Wall Street that saw the end of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's winning streak.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined fractionally in early trade, with shares of conglomerate and index heavyweight Softbank Group plunging more than 2.5%.The Topix index also fell 0.18%.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi traded higher by 0.22%, with shares of LG Chem gaining 0.29%.
In Australia, the ASX 200 rose 0.29% as majority of the sectors saw gains.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow ended the trading day stateside down 14.17 points at 26,048.51, snapping a six-day winning streak. The S&P 500 declined less than 0.1% to close at 2,885.72 while the Nasdaq Composite finished just below breakeven at 7,822.57.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet that the dollar is at a "big disadvantage " against other major currencies such as the euro.
"The Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage," Trump tweeted, adding the U.S. Federal Reserve doesn't have "a clue." The dollar fell slightly against the euro following Trump's tweets.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.701 after trading between 96.6 and 96.9 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.47 against the dollar after scaling levels above 108.6 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6957 following its slip from levels above $0.699 earlier in the week.
Oil prices declined in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures contract slipping 0.98% to $61.68 per barrel and U.S. crude futures falling 1.05% to $52.71 per barrel.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.