Beyond Meat is rocking despite negative analyst moves this week, surges 12%

The trade war is taking a big bite out of profits

Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.

This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Alphabet's stake in the 2019 IPO boom jumps to $5 billion thanks...

Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.

Here's how 2020 Democrats are stacking up in early nominating...

Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg discussed privacy...

Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...

CrowdStrike pops more than 70% in debut, now worth over $11...

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

Tudor Jones says next round of tariffs could tip us into a...

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.

Foxconn says it won't just make TVs in Wisconsin but will also...

The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy over the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...

Google just teased fans with a picture of its next phone, the...

Google released the first image of its new phone on Wednesday, the Pixel 4, which is expected in the fall.

Trump still considering sanctions on gas pipeline from Russia to...

The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.

Beyond Meat is rocking despite negative analyst moves this week, surges 12%

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat surged as much as 17% on Wednesday even after being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.
  • The shares are up nearly 500% since the company's initial public offering in May.
  • The company announced Wednesday that Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches are being offered in almost 4,000 Tim Horton restaurants in Canada.
Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown (C) celebrates with guests after ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, May 2, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Beyond Meat's stock is proving resilient to negativity on Wall Street.

Shares of the alternative meat company soared more than 17% on Wednesday, even after being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week. The stock closed up 12%. 

The stock is rebounding after dropping 25% on Tuesday when J.P. Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat to neutral from overweight. The bank kept its price target of $120.

The stock is "beyond our price target," J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said in the note to clients. Goldman said the downgrade is "purely a valuation call."

Bernstein followed J.P. Morgan's lead when it downgraded Beyond Meat to market perform from outperform on Wednesday. However, Bernstein raised its price target on the stock to $123 from $107.

There are now zero buy ratings on Beyond Meat and eight hold ratings, according to FactSet.

The company also announced Wednesday that Beyond Meat plant-based breakfast sandwiches are being offered in almost 4,000 Tim Horton restaurants across Canada.

Shares of Beyond Meat are up nearly 500% since its initial public offering in May.