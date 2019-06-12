A coalition of CEOs wants to get boards to commit to diversity

Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.Marketsread more
The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.Marketsread more
Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....Politicsread more
Hong Kong police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on...China Politicsread more
A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.Technologyread more
The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy over the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...Technologyread more
American millionaires would elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump if the former vice president becomes the Democratic nominee, according the CNBC Millionaire survey.CNBC Millionaire Surveyread more
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.Marketsread more
Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...Technologyread more
A coalition of chief executives is trying to get more corporate boards to create diversity plans at U.S. companies, a senior official with the group said Wednesday.
"We're asking CEOs and their boards to commit to annually doing a diversity and inclusion strategic plan," Tim Ryan, chair of the steering committee for the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, told "Squawk Box" Wednesday. "They'll actually prepare a plan, that has everything from measurement, to programs that you have in place, to accountability. And that plan is reviewed not only by the CEO, but by the board as well, and there's oversight around it."
Previous pledges from the group, which so far has 650 CEOs in over 85 industries supporting its efforts, were centered around commitments to making workplaces trusting places to have difficult conversations about diversity, to implement and expand education surrounding unconscious bias, and to share both best and unsuccessful, practices.
Notable companies that have signed onto the CEO Diversity pledges include Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley, and McKinsey, as well as entertainment companies 21st Century Fox, CBS, and Vimeo. Even presidents of academic institutions like Georgetown and Penn State have signed on.
CEO Action recently surveyed its signatories and found that 89% are implementing or have implemented unconscious bias education, and 78% feel that CEO Action has had a positive impact on diversity and inclusion in their workplace.
Ryan, who is also the chairman of PwC U.S., says this achieves the goal of CEO Action: To reach as many companies as possible. "In the early days, what we said was, this has to be a group effort…what we know is, when you get inclusion to be part of the reality, we all win."
And to the argument that a lack of diversity is caused by a lack of talented applicants, Ryan has an easy answer:
"Without a doubt we believe that's a false statement."
For John Rogers, Chairman, CEO, and CIO of Ariel Investments, diversity is top of mind when he is thinking about companies to invest in.
"We want to invest in 21st century companies that are growing," Rogers told "Squawk Box." "If their management teams, their boards, look like 1940s companies, we can't invest in those types of companies."
"It means they're backward-looking, not forward-thinkers."
CEO Action's pledges are available on their website, CEOAction.com, where their free resources are also available.