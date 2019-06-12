Coinbase launches its cryptocurrency debit card in six more countries in Europe

Coinbase launched its own debit card in the U.K. on Thursday, in an effort to promote the use of cryptocurrencies in payments as well as investing.

Digital currency exchange Coinbase announced Wednesday its Visa debit card is to launch in six more European countries after debuting in the U.K. in April.

The card allows users with Coinbase accounts to spend cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin in stores and online at any merchant that accepts Visa.

Coinbase U.K. CEO Zeeshan Feroz told CNBC in an interview the goal of the card is to make payments with digital currencies as seamless as paying with cash.

"You can buy groceries on bitcoin and then coffee on litecoin right after," he said.