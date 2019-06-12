Cramer: Here's how to spot the market bottom and maximize returns in your portfolio

Spotting a bottom in stock prices when the market goes through a selloff is tough business.

The major averages posted losses for the second day in a row Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining more than 43 points, the S&P 500 dipping 0.20% and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 0.38%. Stocks rallied Monday after President Donald Trump halted tariffs on Mexican imports, but have sunk since.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that there are three clues to track a trough: the company's estimates, stock action and the wit of other shareholders.

"You typically don't get a real bottom until the estimate cuts have been made, the stocks been softened up, and the clueless hot money has abandoned it," the "Mad Money" host said. "That's a bottom. Anything less than that, and you're probably too early, which means you're going to get hurt."

Cramer took a look at a few stocks to explain the difference between "value and a value trap."