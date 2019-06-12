Crowdstrike pops nearly 80% in debut, now worth almost $12 billion

CrowdStrike rocketed as much as 97% in its first day of trading on the public market on Wednesday. The security software vendor opened trading at $63.50 after it priced its IPO at $34 a share, above the high end of its expected range of $28 to $30 per share.

The stock settled to a pop of more than 78%, which still nearly doubled the company's market value from more than $6 billion at its IPO price to nearly $12 billion during morning trading.

Crowdstrike, trading on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "CRWD," joins a rapidly growing 2019 IPO class, which already includes Uber, Lyft and Pinterest. In the business software market, CrowdStrike follows the debuts of Zoom and PagerDuty and comes just a head of Slack's direct listing.

CrowdStrike, whose cloud-based technology is used to detect and prevent breaches, recorded a net loss of $140 million for the year ended Jan. 31, while revenue more than doubled to $249.8 million, according to the company's prospectus. In its last private round in June, the company was valued at $3 billion.

The company counts Credit Suisse, Tribune Media and Amazon Web Services among its customers.

