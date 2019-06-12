CrowdStrike prices IPO at $34, above range

CrowdStrike on Tuesday priced shares in its initial public offering at $34 each, above the high end of the range. The company raised $612 million ahead of its debut on public markets.

The cybersecurity firm, which will begin trading Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD," was expected to price its 18 million Class A shares between $28 and $30 per share. Pricing at the top end of the range would have raised more than $600 million, according to CrowdStrike's prospectus, if the underwriters exercised certain options.

CrowdStrike uses cloud-based technology to detect and analyze attempted security breaches. It follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year. Uber, Pinterest, PagerDuty, Zoom and Lyft have already gone public in 2019. Messaging platform company Slack is expected to follow later this month.

In its S-1 filing, Crowdstrike reported a net loss of $140 million on $250 million in revenue for the year ending January 31. The company also reported subscription relationships with more than 2,500 customers, including Credit Suisse and Amazon Web Services.