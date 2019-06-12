Foxconn says it won't just make TVs in Wisconsin, but will also build servers and other electronics

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Marketsread more

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Marketsread more

Facebook falls following report that Zuckerberg discussed privacy...

Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...

Technologyread more

CrowdStrike pops more than 70% in debut, now worth over $11...

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Tudor Jones says next round of tariffs could tip us into a...

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mattel, CrowdStrike, Dave...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

New iPhone software has a hidden feature that will help your...

A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.

Technologyread more

States ramp up the pressure on federal regulators to police Big...

Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....

Politicsread more

Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into...

Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.

Market Insiderread more

Foxconn says it won't just make TVs in Wisconsin, but will also...

The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...

Technologyread more

Cramer: Apple shares are more likely to get hurt by Trump than...

"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

A start-up taking on Bloomberg's dominance of Wall Street is...

The messaging platform for Wall Street firms is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players.

Financeread more
Tech

Foxconn says it won't just make TVs in Wisconsin, but will also build servers and other electronics

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Katie Schoolov
Key Points
  • Foxconn said this week that it planned to manufacture new and different electronics at its Wisconsin factory, beyond the televisions and display panels it was originally built to manufacture.
  • The comments show how the U.S.-China trade war is changing how electronics manufacturers conduct business.
  • The factory isn't open yet and isn't scheduled to be operational until next year. 
President Donald Trump (L) and Terry Gou, chairman of Apple iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, at a groundbreaking for Foxconn's new LCD screen facility on June 28, 2018 in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | AFP | Getty Images

Foxconn said this week that it planned to make servers, networking products, and automotive central controls at its factory in Wisconsin, according to a report in Nikkei.

The plant, which is not operational yet, was originally focused on next-generation LCD displays for televisions and other similar products.

The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by government programs in exchange for creating 13,000 jobs. Some Wisconsin residents believe that the state is paying too much for Foxconn's factory.

The announcement also shows how one of the world's top electronics manufacturers, which assembles products for Apple, Sony, and other top technology companies, is dealing with the possibility of increasing tariffs that would make goods imported from China significantly more expensive.

A Foxconn official previously told CNBC in an interview last month that the Wisconsin plant will make a "variety of products for multiple vertical industries."

"It's not limited to one product, so we will do commercial TVs up to 65 inches," Jay Lee, the Vice Chairman of the Board Directors of Foxconn Industrial Internet said in an interview last month.

"The multiple liquid crystal display sizes that we can produce are applicable in a variety of industries from automotive to education to entertainment to health care to medicine to security in smart city applications," he continued.

At Foxconn's investor day, the company also said that it had enough production capacity outside of China to help Apple if the U.S.-China trade war were to affect the iPhone, according to Nikkei.

VIDEO3:2703:27
Foxconn says it will move forward with Wisconsin facility
The Exchange

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.