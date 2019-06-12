Google just teased fans with a picture of its next phone

Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.
Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.
Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.
The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.
Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...
Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.
The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy over the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...
Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat rose more than 17% on Wednesday despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.
Google released the first image of its new phone on Wednesday, the Pixel 4, which is expected in the fall.
Google on Wednesday teased its next phone. A Google spokesperson confirmed it's called the Pixel 4.
Google doesn't normally publish early images or tease unreleased products, but it may have decided to do so following several recent leaks. It appears to have a unique camera set up on the back, though it's unclear what sort of new functions it will add. Google's Pixel phones have regularly been considered to have some of the best phone cameras on the market.
The picture looks almost identical to that published by OnLeaks and Pricebaba. The former is a Twitter account run by Steve H. McFly that has accurately leaked information about phones well ahead of launch.
The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were announced last October and were followed by the more affordable Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which launched in May. The Pixel 4 will likely be joined by a larger XL model as well.
It's unclear when Google will launch the Pixel 4, but it typically releases its new phones in the fall after Apple's September iPhone events. That's also when Google usually releases its next version of Android.
Android Q is currently in developer testing and does not yet have a final name, but will succeed last year's Android 9 Pie release.