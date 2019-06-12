Japan's Abe heads to Iran with oil and the US on the agenda

Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, speaks during a meeting with council members of the Keidanren business lobby in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in Iran for a two-day mission with clear goals: to secure his country's energy supply, and to bring adversaries Iran and the U.S. to the negotiating table.

Both are challenging feats, and they require Abe — an ally of President Donald Trump and the first Japanese prime minister to visit Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution — to walk a thin tightrope between Japan's economic needs and its maintenance of geopolitical relationships.

Japan imports nearly all of its oil, and most of it from the Middle East, so sanctions on Iranian crude and potential instability in the region threaten its economy. But it also doesn't want to anger the U.S., its most powerful ally and security partner.

Abe is slated to meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, and may well attempt to persuade them not to abandon the Iranian nuclear deal, from which the U.S. withdrew in May of last year. Trump gave Abe the green light for his visit, saying last month, "I know for a fact that the prime minister is very close with the leadership of Iran, and we'll see what happens. That would be fine."

Henry Rome, an Iran analyst and political risk consultancy Eurasia Group is skeptical of progress.

"While the meetings may help ease tensions in the short term, Abe will likely fail to convince Iranian leaders to negotiate directly or indirectly with Washington," he said in a research note Monday.