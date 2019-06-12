J&J, Colgate ordered to pay nearly $10 million in California talc cancer case

Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.Marketsread more
A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.Marketsread more
Alphabet owns significant stakes in Uber, Lyft and Crowdstrike, three of the most high profile tech IPOs of the year.Technologyread more
Joe Biden has led or tied for the top spot in every major 2020 Democratic presidential primary poll of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada so far.Politicsread more
The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.Marketsread more
Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...Technologyread more
Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.Marketsread more
The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy over the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...Technologyread more
Shares of alternative meat company Beyond Meat rose more than 17% on Wednesday despite being downgraded by J.P. Morgan and Bernstein this week.Investingread more
Google released the first image of its new phone on Wednesday, the Pixel 4, which is expected in the fall.Technologyread more
A California jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of a plaintiff who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on talcum-based products made by Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive.
Plaintiff Patricia Schmitz will be awarded $4.8 million in damages from each company, a state court jury said. Schmitz said she developed mesothelioma after using both J&J's baby powder and Colgate's Cashmere Bouquet for most of her life. She was not awarded punitive damages.
The ruling was another setback for J&J. The consumer products company, which makes everything from Tylenol to Aveeno lotions, faces more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits. Just two weeks ago, J&J was ordered to pay $300 million in punitive damages to a woman in New York who blamed her cancer on the company's talc products. That same day jurors in a similar case in South Carolina cleared the company of liability.
J&J denies allegations that its talc causes cancer. It said numerous studies and tests by regulators worldwide have shown that its talc is safe and asbestos-free.
"We will pursue an appeal because Johnson's Baby Powder does not contain asbestos or cause cancer, as supported by decades of independent clinical evidence," a spokesperson for J&J said in a statement. "There were serious procedural and evidentiary errors in the proceeding that required us to move for mistrial on multiple occasions and we believe provide strong grounds for appeal."
A spokesperson for Colgate said that the "trial suffered from numerous significant legal and evidentiary errors that we believe unfairly prejudiced the defense." The person did not say whether the company would pursue an appeal.
J&J relaunched its iconic namesake baby product line last summer to reverse a decline in the company's baby care unit. While trusted for decades, the 124-year-old brand had fallen out of touch with consumers, namely millennial moms, who opted instead for natural products from trendy upstart brands.
— CNBC's Angelica LaVito contributed to this report.