Kevin Durant's injury is not only changing the potential make-up of the NBA, it's moving stocks

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A start-up taking on Bloomberg's dominance of Wall Street is...

The messaging platform for Wall Street firms, is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players.

Financeread more

Paul Tudor Jones says Fed rate cuts are coming

The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.

Marketsread more

New iPhone software has a hidden feature that will help your...

A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.

Technologyread more

Crowdstrike pops nearly 80% in debut, now worth almost $12...

Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Evercore sees semiconductor sector recovery pushed later into...

Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.

Market Insiderread more

Cramer: Apple shares are more likely to get hurt by Trump than...

"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

This 'superstar' stock portfolio from Goldman Sachs is beating...

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.

Marketsread more

Millionaires say they'll pick Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020...

American millionaires would elect Joe Biden over President Donald Trump if the former vice president becomes the Democratic nominee, according the CNBC Millionaire survey.

CNBC Millionaire Surveyread more

Tesla looks like Netflix did a decade ago—and it could see a...

Tesla's stock resembles Netflix in 2011 before its epic rally, says Eddie Yoon, founder of EddieWouldGrow and author of the book "Superconsumers."

Trading Nationread more

Donald Trump Jr. returns to Senate panel to testify about Russia...

Donald Trump Jr. began closed-door testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, whose members were set to ask him about his awareness of an aborted plan to build a...

Politicsread more

A second analyst in as many days downgrades Beyond Meat

Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat on valuation concerns, joining J.P. Morgan as the latest Wall Street firm to cool on the red-hot IPO.

Investingread more

Ford issues safety recall on Explorer SUVs, citing potential...

Ford is issuing a safety recall on 1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs primarily in the United States, citing a potentially dangerous suspension defect, the company said Wednesday.

Autosread more
Markets

Kevin Durant's injury is not only changing the potential make-up of the NBA, it's moving stocks

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • Shares of MSG Networks tumbled nearly 5% on Tuesday after Durant reportedly tore his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
  • Durant was expected to opt out of his current contract with Golden State at the end of the season, making the 10-time All-Star the marquee free agent of 2019. Several teams, including the New York Knicks, were expected to vie for Durant's services in free agency.
  • Signing Durant could have instantly turned the Knicks — a team that has missed the postseason in six straight years — into a playoff contender.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after sustaining an injury during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Gregory Shamus | Getty Images

Basketball superstar Kevin Durant's injury may have reshaped the outlook of the NBA's upcoming free agency period, but it also sent ripples through Wall Street.

Shares of MSG Networks tumbled nearly 5% on Tuesday after Durant reportedly tore his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors on Monday evening. Durant was expected to opt out of his current contract with Golden State at the end of the season, making the 10-time All-Star the marquee free agent of 2019.

Several teams, including the New York Knicks, were expected to vie for Durant's services in free agency. Signing Durant, a two-time NBA champion and one of the best players in the league, could have helped the Knicks become a playoff contender. The Knicks have missed the NBA playoffs for six straight years.

"In our view, the movement in the stock rhetorically illustrates how many investors were/are long MSGN on the thesis that Kevin Durant would sign with the NY Knicks sometime this summer, which was never a guarantee," Imperial Capital analyst David Miller said in a note Wednesday.

This could have boosted ratings for Knicks games, which were just a third of what they were compared to the last time the team made the postseason, according to Miller. Higher ratings would boost MSG Networks shares since they broadcast most Knicks games.

The stock rebounded slightly on Wednesday.

And Miller points out there is still hope for the Knicks as this free-agent class is "loaded." Players like Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard.

"As such, advertising effects on these networks given a completely different player lineup is universally compelling, and not at all built in to the stock price," Miller said.

The Knicks also have the third overall pick in this year's draft, which they are likely to use on Duke University player RJ Barrett.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.