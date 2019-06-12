KKR offers 63 euros per share to buy out Axel Springer minorities

Skip Navigation
China's loans to other nations are causing 'hidden' debt. That...

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...

US will maintain oil production despite falling prices: Deputy...

The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said...

Police threaten 'force' as Hong Kong protesters besiege...

Political tensions were high in Hong Kong on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a law that's been...

China consumer inflation in May rises to 15-month high; food...

China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.

Trump to sign executive order streamlining biotech regulations...

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.

Asia stocks decline; China's consumer prices rise at fastest pace...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.59% by the afternoon as protests continued in the city on Wednesday over the contentious China extradition law.

CrowdStrike prices IPO at $34, above range

CrowdStrike follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year.

Busiest US port hit by 7th straight month of export declines amid...

America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Tuesday reported declines in export volumes in May amid an ongoing trade war with China.

North Korea takes steps to prevent spread of African swine fever:...

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, as saying "prevention is the key to production in livestock industry".

Elon Musk, at Tesla shareholder meeting, promises '400-mile range...

CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.

Elon Musk says Tesla is waiting on an acquisition before offering...

The idea behind Tesla offering its own insurance would be to lower rates for drivers, leveraging internal data from Tesla's AutoPilot systems to justify that.

KKR offers 63 euros per share to buy out Axel Springer minorities

Key Points
  • The takeover offer will be subject to reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 20% of Springer's share capital.
Mathias Doepfner, chief executive officer of Axel Springer.
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Funds controlled by U.S. private equity investor KKR on Wednesday offered 63 euros a share to buy out minority shareholders in Axel Springer in a deal agreed with the German publisher's main shareholders.

The takeover offer will be subject to reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 20% of Springer's share capital, the bid vehicle acting on behalf of KKR said in a statement.