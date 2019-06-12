KKR offers 63 euros per share to buy out Axel Springer minorities

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...World Economyread more
The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said. Oil and Gas
Political tensions were high in Hong Kong on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a law that's been... China Politics
China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday. China Economy
The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said. Politics
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.59% by the afternoon as protests continued in the city on Wednesday over the contentious China extradition law. Asia Markets
CrowdStrike follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year. Technology
America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Tuesday reported declines in export volumes in May amid an ongoing trade war with China. Trade
North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, as saying "prevention is the key to production in livestock industry". Asia Politics
CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday. Technology
Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports. Markets
Funds controlled by U.S. private equity investor KKR on Wednesday offered 63 euros a share to buy out minority shareholders in Axel Springer in a deal agreed with the German publisher's main shareholders.
The takeover offer will be subject to reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 20% of Springer's share capital, the bid vehicle acting on behalf of KKR said in a statement.