Shares of Nintendo tumble after it announces a delay in a closely-watched video game

Attendees wait to enter the Nintendo Co. Pokemon Sword and Shield booth during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Shares of Japanese video game maker Nintendo plunged on Wednesday after the company announced a delay in the launch of a highly-anticipated video game.

By the end of the trading day in Tokyo on Wednesday, shares of Nintendo were down 3.53%.

The shares took a beating after Nintendo announced on Tuesday, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), that it was delaying the launch of the latest installment in its "Animal Crossing" franchise, titled "New Horizons."

Originally scheduled to be released later in 2019, it has since been pushed back to March 20, 2020.