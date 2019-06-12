Shares of Nintendo tumble after it announces a delay in a closely-watched video game

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...World Economyread more
The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said...Oil and Gasread more
Political tensions were high in Hong Kong on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a law that's been...China Politicsread more
China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.China Economyread more
The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.Politicsread more
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.59% by the afternoon as protests continued in the city on Wednesday over the contentious China extradition law.Asia Marketsread more
CrowdStrike follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year.Technologyread more
America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Tuesday reported declines in export volumes in May amid an ongoing trade war with China.Traderead more
North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, as saying "prevention is the key to production in livestock industry".Asia Politicsread more
CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.Technologyread more
Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.Marketsread more
Shares of Japanese video game maker Nintendo plunged on Wednesday after the company announced a delay in the launch of a highly-anticipated video game.
By the end of the trading day in Tokyo on Wednesday, shares of Nintendo were down 3.53%.
The shares took a beating after Nintendo announced on Tuesday, at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), that it was delaying the launch of the latest installment in its "Animal Crossing" franchise, titled "New Horizons."
Originally scheduled to be released later in 2019, it has since been pushed back to March 20, 2020.
A simulation game that puts players in a village where they engage in activities such as fishing and bug catching, the series is highly popular among gamers. Data from Nintendo showed past editions being sold in the millions. Sometimes, the game even came up among the top selling titles for previous consoles other than the current flagship Switch console.
Analysts had previously told CNBC that the title was among those that they expected to help boost sales of Nintendo's Switch console, a hybrid device that allows gamers to play on the go and at home when connected to a TV. Switch has been a significant contributor to the company's revenues.
Previous reports have also suggested that at least one new version of Switch hardware could be in the works — a move that analysts said could propel sales of the device and extend the product's life cycle. Nintendo did not release any details at the E3.