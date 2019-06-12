Soft inflation data on Wednesday could spark more speculation for a Fed rate cut soon

Skip Navigation
Corporate executives are fearing a recession in 2020, Duke survey...

Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to a new survey.

Soft inflation data on Wednesday could spark more speculation for...

Consumer price inflation was expected to have increased at a pace of 1.9% in May, slower than in April and below the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

China's loans to other nations are causing 'hidden' debt. That...

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...

US will maintain oil production despite falling prices: Deputy...

The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said...

Weekly mortgage applications soar nearly 27% on a big rate drop

Mortgage applications surged 26.8% in just one week. Volume was 41% higher than the same week one year ago.

There's a 'short opportunity' in Tesla, says technician

Tesla is on track for its best month of the year after gaining more than 17% so far in June. But Blue Line Futures' Bill Baruch and S&P Global's Erin Gibbs say the move may be...

Police fire tear gas on protesters as confrontation turns violent...

Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on proposed legal changes...

Trade wars and regulatory threats challenge tech leadership

Analysts say tech's stock market leadership role could change as the industry faces regulatory threats and trade issues.

China consumer inflation in May rises to 15-month high; food...

China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.

Heidi Heitkamp: America's rural health care crisis must be...

The failing rural health care system is not only hurting patients, but it is threatening the sustainability of entire communities.

Trump to sign executive order streamlining biotech regulations...

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.

Former Chinese army hacker stole information of US businesses...

A former PLA hacker was inspired by Russians to start his own lucrative business stealing sensitive data from tourists, according to Kate Fazzini's new book, "Kingdom of...

Soft inflation data on Wednesday could spark more speculation for a Fed rate cut soon

Patti Domm@pattidomm
  • Consumer price inflation was expected to have increased at a pace of 1.9% in May, slower than in April and below the Fed's 2% target.
  • Markets are fixated on the number more than usual because the Fed is expected to cut interest rates this year, and a softer number could spark speculation a cut would be coming soon.
  • "I think the market is in the counter-intuitive world of 'bad news is good news.' It's a perverse place to be," said one analyst. "You saw the reaction with the last jobs number. The jobs number missed by 100,000 and the market rallied."
A grocery store in California.
Jeff Daniels | CNBC

Consumer price inflation was expected to have increased at a pace of 1.9% in May, slower than in April and below the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

There is much focus on the 8:30 a.m. ET inflation report Wednesday because the Fed has indicated it could move to cut interest rates at some point this year, if warranted, and a low inflation reading could spark speculation it would be sooner rather than later. A higher reading of inflation would have the opposite effect and dim expectations for a rate cut, which market players are betting could happen in July and then again later in the year.

Economists expect the Consumer Price Index, CPI, to rise by 0.1%, according to Dow Jones. That compares to a gain of 0.3% in April. On a year-over-year basis, that would be a gain of 1.9%, versus 2% in April.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to rise by 0.2%, or an annual rate of 2.1%, in line with April's core reading. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation is the PCE deflator, which was 1.5% in April.

"CPI Is a pretty major deal. One of the things that is keeping the Fed on hold is the assumption that underlying inflation is closer to two percent," said Jon Hill, BMO rate strategist. "There were some transitory impacts on PCE which made it drift lower. If you saw a major miss in...CPI, you'd hear louder calls for cuts next week."

The Fed meets next week, then again at the end of July. Hill said in the fed funds futures market, expectations are just 12% for a quarter point rate cut in June, but the market has priced in an 82 percent chance of a quarter point cut in July.

"If it comes in in-line, it reduces the chance of a June cut but still keeps a July cut on the table," said Hill.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Alliance, said the market is more focused on the number than normal.

If the number is soft, there could be a big stock market reaction.

"I think the market is in the counter-intuitive world of 'bad news is good news.' It's a perverse place to be," said Hogan. "Like or not, that's where we are. You saw the reaction with the last jobs number. The jobs number missed by 100,000 and the market rallied. "