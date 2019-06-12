Soft inflation data on Wednesday could spark more speculation for a Fed rate cut soon

Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to a new survey.Economyread more
Consumer price inflation was expected to have increased at a pace of 1.9% in May, slower than in April and below the Federal Reserve's 2% target.Market Insiderread more
China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...World Economyread more
The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said...Oil and Gasread more
Mortgage applications surged 26.8% in just one week. Volume was 41% higher than the same week one year ago.Real Estateread more
Tesla is on track for its best month of the year after gaining more than 17% so far in June. But Blue Line Futures' Bill Baruch and S&P Global's Erin Gibbs say the move may be...Trading Nationread more
Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on proposed legal changes...China Politicsread more
Analysts say tech's stock market leadership role could change as the industry faces regulatory threats and trade issues.Market Insiderread more
China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.China Economyread more
The failing rural health care system is not only hurting patients, but it is threatening the sustainability of entire communities.Politicsread more
The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.Politicsread more
Consumer price inflation was expected to have increased at a pace of 1.9% in May, slower than in April and below the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
There is much focus on the 8:30 a.m. ET inflation report Wednesday because the Fed has indicated it could move to cut interest rates at some point this year, if warranted, and a low inflation reading could spark speculation it would be sooner rather than later. A higher reading of inflation would have the opposite effect and dim expectations for a rate cut, which market players are betting could happen in July and then again later in the year.
Economists expect the Consumer Price Index, CPI, to rise by 0.1%, according to Dow Jones. That compares to a gain of 0.3% in April. On a year-over-year basis, that would be a gain of 1.9%, versus 2% in April.
Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to rise by 0.2%, or an annual rate of 2.1%, in line with April's core reading. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation is the PCE deflator, which was 1.5% in April.
"CPI Is a pretty major deal. One of the things that is keeping the Fed on hold is the assumption that underlying inflation is closer to two percent," said Jon Hill, BMO rate strategist. "There were some transitory impacts on PCE which made it drift lower. If you saw a major miss in...CPI, you'd hear louder calls for cuts next week."
The Fed meets next week, then again at the end of July. Hill said in the fed funds futures market, expectations are just 12% for a quarter point rate cut in June, but the market has priced in an 82 percent chance of a quarter point cut in July.
"If it comes in in-line, it reduces the chance of a June cut but still keeps a July cut on the table," said Hill.
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Alliance, said the market is more focused on the number than normal.
If the number is soft, there could be a big stock market reaction.
"I think the market is in the counter-intuitive world of 'bad news is good news.' It's a perverse place to be," said Hogan. "Like or not, that's where we are. You saw the reaction with the last jobs number. The jobs number missed by 100,000 and the market rallied. "