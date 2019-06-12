Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Mattel, CrowdStrike, Dave & Buster's

A Goldman Sachs portfolio that tracks industry-dominant "superstar" companies is beating the stock market over the last three years.Marketsread more
The recommended strategy will entail a bet on falling rates and rising gold, as well as against the U.S. dollar and "at some point" stocks "at least initially," Jones said.Marketsread more
Facebook stock dropped on a Wall Street Journal report that the company uncovered emails linking CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the social media giant's controversial privacy...Technologyread more
Security software vendor CrowdStrike began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRWD."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones believes the market is underestimating the economic impact of tariffs.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
A new feature in iOS 13 coming to iPhones will help extended your battery's life. It's called optimized charging, and here's what it does.Technologyread more
Attorneys general in several states have opened or are preparing investigations into Facebook, Apple and Google over concerns about privacy and anti-competitive practices....Politicsread more
Evercore analysts expect another leg down in the memory chip market and now see the industry's recovery pushed to the second half of next year.Market Insiderread more
The announcement, which was made at Foxconn's first-ever investor day, underscores the controversy at the $10 billion Wisconsin plant, which is heavily subsidized by...Technologyread more
"I actually think it's more likely that President Trump hurts Apple more than President Xi," says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Wednesday:
Mattel — Toy maker Mattel's stock jumped 5.6% on news that the company rejected a second merger offer from Bratz doll maker MGA Entertainment. MGA CEO Isaac Larian revealed the attempted merger in emails he shared with Reuters, which showed he demanded to become Mattel's chairman and CEO and that all of Mattel's board members resign "without any further compensation."
Beyond Meat — The plant-based meat products maker jumped 10.8% after the company announced that its breakfast sandwiches are now available at almost 4,000 Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada. Beyond Meat did not include the Canadian coffee chain in its revenue forecast as it was still in testing stages.
Lam Research — Lam Research, which specializes in semiconductor processing equipment, dropped more than 5% after an analyst at Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to in line from outperform, citing a slower-than-expected recovery within the chipmaker space. The analyst also downgraded and cut price targets on other semiconductor stocks, including Western Digital and Micron Technology.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment — Shares of Dave & Buster's plunged more than 21% on a disappointing quarterly report. The restaurant and entertainment company reported earnings of $1.13 per share on $364 million in revenue, both missing consensus estimates from Refinitiv. The company also lowered its full-year revenue guidance.
Chico's FAS — The retailer's stock fell more than 4% on the back of a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly same-stores sales. Chico's reported same-store sales dropped 7% in the previous quarter, while analysts polled by Refinitv expected a slide of 6.6%. The weak sales offset stronger-than-forecast earnings.
CrowdStrike Holdings — Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, a company that provides cloud-based security, skyrocketed more than 70% in their first day of trading. The company's IPO was priced at $34 per share. CrowdStrike shares traded around $67 a share midday.
Cisco Systems —Cisco shares fell 1.9% after an analyst at William Blair downgraded the stock from to market perform from outperfom. The analyst cited "tightening demand across the IT infrastructure universe" and increased competition, among other factors, for the downgrade.
Farfetch — Shares of the online luxury retail platform climbed 2.2% after KeyBanc initiated them with an overweight rating, citing a potential for a "secular tailwind" for the company as luxury goods gain a bigger online presence.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries — Teva shares dropped more than 4% after a judge rejected its $85 million settlement with the state of Oklahoma to end an opioids-related case. The news raised concern that Teva's liability in the case could be bigger than the settlement.
—CNBC's Marc Rod, Elizabeth Myong, Mallika Mitra and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.