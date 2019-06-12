Simple tweaks can help night owls retrain their body clocks and enhance their well-being, study suggests

Waking up at the crack of dawn may be easy for some, but those who like to go to bed later often struggle.

With an internal body clock that often commands later-than-usual sleep and wake times, studies have shown that evening people — dubbed "night owls" — can be more at risk to certain health issues, especially if their sleep patterns are disrupted or cut short.

A study published this week in "Sleep Medicine" has suggested that late risers don't necessarily have to resort to the likes of medication to improve their body clocks — but could rather make simple adjustments to their sleep cycle.

In a recent experiment, international researchers asked some 22 healthy individuals — who typically fall asleep at 2:30 a.m. and wake up at 10:15 a.m. — to bring their sleeping routine forward, to see if it's possible to shift a night owl's circadian rhythm through simple, non-pharmacological revisions.

The experiment, which was conducted by scientists from the Universities of Surrey and Birmingham in Britain, and Monash University in Australia, saw participants follow a list of simple modifications:

Wake up 2 to 3 hours before regular wake up time

Eat breakfast as soon as possible after waking up

Get as much outdoor, natural light in the mornings as possible

Exercise only during the morning hours

Take lunch at the same time each day

Avoid caffeine after 3 p.m.

No naps after 4 p.m.

Avoid eating any food after 7 p.m. — have an early dinner

Go to bed 2 to 3 hours earlier than usually do

Limit the amount of light exposure in the evening

Make sure that your sleep and wake up times remain the same each day

After the three weeks, results highlighted an increase in cognitive and physical performance during the morning hours, in addition to a shift in peak performance times from evening to afternoon.

On top of this, researchers noticed that participants were reporting reduced feelings surrounding stress and depression. Participants managed to successfully shift their body clocks two hours earlier during the day, the report stated.