The US will maintain oil production despite falling prices, says deputy energy secretary

A drilling crew member on an oil rig in the Permian Basin near Wink, Texas.

The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Wednesday.

Shale producers in the U.S. will continue to produce a record 12 million barrels a day throughout next year, he said, citing projections from the Energy Information Administration. They may even go up to as high as 13 million barrels, he added.

"U.S. production numbers are going to continue for quite some time," Brouillette told CNBC.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures have fallen almost 20% since reaching their 2019 peaks in late April, as oil prices were dragged down by intensifying fears of an economic downturn that's started to impact oil consumption.

But Brouillette rejected fears that oil demand would be hit amid slowing growth.

"Growth is slowing down slightly ... over the course of early 2019. But I suspect that as the economy begins to rev up, we'll start to see that demand pick up as well. And it's going to be good news for oil producers," he said.

On Wednesday, Brent crude futures were at $61.34 per barrel, and U.S. crude futures were at $52.40 per barrel — off this year's highs of around $74 and $66 per barrel in April.