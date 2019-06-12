The US will maintain oil production despite falling prices, says deputy energy secretary

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China's loans to other nations are causing 'hidden' debt. That...

China's lending to other countries, often shrouded in secrecy, is thought to be higher than the amounts that are officially tracked, resulting in much "hidden debt." That...

World Economyread more

US will maintain oil production despite falling prices: Deputy...

The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said...

Oil and Gasread more

Police threaten 'force' as Hong Kong protesters besiege...

Political tensions were high in Hong Kong on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a law that's been...

China Politicsread more

China consumer inflation in May rises to 15-month high; food...

China's inflation rose to a 15-month high in May, as food prices spiked, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Wednesday.

China Economyread more

Trump to sign executive order streamlining biotech regulations...

The order was viewed as a way to bolster the bottom line of farmers caught in the crosshairs of Trump's trade war with China, sources said.

Politicsread more

Asia stocks decline; China's consumer prices rise at fastest pace...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.59% by the afternoon as protests continued in the city on Wednesday over the contentious China extradition law.

Asia Marketsread more

CrowdStrike prices IPO at $34, above range

CrowdStrike follows several other major tech companies into the public markets this year.

Technologyread more

Busiest US port hit by 7th straight month of export declines amid...

America's top two busiest container ports, the Los Angeles and Long Beach, on Tuesday reported declines in export volumes in May amid an ongoing trade war with China.

Traderead more

North Korea takes steps to prevent spread of African swine fever:...

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper quoted the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, as saying "prevention is the key to production in livestock industry".

Asia Politicsread more

Elon Musk, at Tesla shareholder meeting, promises '400-mile range...

CEO Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in Mountain View, California on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Kudlow says the US economy will maintain 3% pace even without a...

Larry Kudlow says the U.S. economy will keep growing at a strong pace this year despite the weakness seen in recent economic reports.

Marketsread more

Elon Musk says Tesla is waiting on an acquisition before offering...

The idea behind Tesla offering its own insurance would be to lower rates for drivers, leveraging internal data from Tesla's AutoPilot systems to justify that.

Technologyread more
Oil and Gas

The US will maintain oil production despite falling prices, says deputy energy secretary

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Key Points
  • Despite low oil prices, shale producers in the U.S. will continue to produce 12 million barrels a day — which are all-time highs — throughout next year, and perhaps going up to as high as 13 million barrels, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told CNBC on Wednesday.
  • While shale drillers in the U.S. have been said to face obstacles on growing output, and the number of operating oil rigs have declined this year, Brouillette said that production is not actually the biggest problem.
  • Meanwhile, Chinese tariffs on U.S. natural gas will not put a dent in the country's ambitions to be a top energy exporter, he indicated, citing high demand from the rest of Asia.
A drilling crew member on an oil rig in the Permian Basin near Wink, Texas. 
Nick Oxford | Reuters

The U.S. will maintain its oil production — or even ramp it up higher — despite low energy prices and slowing economic growth, Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said Wednesday.

Shale producers in the U.S. will continue to produce a record 12 million barrels a day throughout next year, he said, citing projections from the Energy Information Administration. They may even go up to as high as 13 million barrels, he added.

"U.S. production numbers are going to continue for quite some time," Brouillette told CNBC.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures have fallen almost 20% since reaching their 2019 peaks in late April, as oil prices were dragged down by intensifying fears of an economic downturn that's started to impact oil consumption.

But Brouillette rejected fears that oil demand would be hit amid slowing growth.

"Growth is slowing down slightly ... over the course of early 2019. But I suspect that as the economy begins to rev up, we'll start to see that demand pick up as well. And it's going to be good news for oil producers," he said.

On Wednesday, Brent crude futures were at $61.34 per barrel, and U.S. crude futures were at $52.40 per barrel — off this year's highs of around $74 and $66 per barrel in April.

Our biggest challenge in the United States is not maintaining production, it's actually getting the product to market. We are developing infrastructure ... at a rapid pace, but we need to do more.
Dan Brouillette
U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary

Even though shale drillers in the U.S. have been said to face obstacles on growing output amid a wave of belt-tightening that's cutting billions of dollars from budgets, and the number of operating oil rigs have declined this year, Brouillette said that production is not actually the biggest problem.

"Our biggest challenge in the United States is not maintaining production, it's actually getting the product to market. We are developing infrastructure ... at a rapid pace, but we need to do more. We need more pipeline capacity in order to have the oil and the gas reach these export markets," he said.

In fact, Brouillette said, there will be increased production, not falling output, in the U.S.

VIDEO4:4004:40
Oil prices and what drives them
Digital Original

Last year, the global appetite for natural gas grew at the fastest pace since 2010. Most of that supply is expected to come from the U.S., amid its ambitions to be a top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter.

American gas output surged by 11.5% in 2018 — marking the fastest growth since 1951, according to the International Energy Agency. Currently, Australia and Qatar are the top two exporters of LNG, which is a form of the fuel chilled to liquid for transport by sea.

But amid the trade war, Chinese tariffs on U.S. natural gas could put Washington's ambitions on hold, with the Asian giant accounting for a large share of global demand and taking the spot as the world's number 2 importer for LNG.

Brouillette dismissed that notion, however, pointing to high demand from the rest of Asia.

He said that sales to South Korea and Japan look "very, very large" relative to China. With Mexico numbers added to that tally, "the future looks pretty bright," he added.

"We still see continued LNG export growth all throughout the world," Brouillette added.

— CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.