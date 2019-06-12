Watch SpaceX launch Canadian surveillance satellites and attempt another landing in California

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX is ready for its seventh launch of the year, set to liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Wednesday.

The company will livestream the launch, which is scheduled between 10:17 a.m. to 10:30 a.m ET (14:17-14:30 UTC).

SpaceX is using a Falcon 9 rocket to launch three satellites built by Maxar Technologies' subsidiary MDA in a mission called "RADARSAT Constellation." The Falcon 9 rocket's lower "booster" stage previously launched the company's "Demo-1" mission in March of this year before it landed for reuse.