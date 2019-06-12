Your first trade for Wednesday, June 12

Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat on valuation concerns, joining J.P. Morgan as the latest Wall Street analyst to cool on the red hot IPO.Investingread more
The U.S. Consumer Price Index was expected to edge up 0.1% in May, after rising 0.3% a month earlier.Economyread more
Some 48.1% now see negative growth by the second quarter of 2020, according to the Duke survey.Economyread more
Symphony, a messaging platform for Wall Street firms, is backed by more than a dozen of the world's biggest financial players, from Goldman Sachs to BlackRock.Financeread more
Value stocks have never been this cheap, according to one top strategist. That could mean a major rally is coming for the group this summer.Trading Nationread more
Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers postponed debate on proposed legal changes...China Politicsread more
A majority of millionaires support Sen. Elizabeth Warren's proposed tax on large wealth, according to the CNBC Millionaire survey.Wealthread more
Big banks have talked about the threat from tech-powered upstarts for years, but it's only recently that online banks like Chime have begun to make inroads.Financeread more
Ford Motor is staying close to home to test its latest generation of autonomous vehicle technology.Autosread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
UBS joined Goldman Sachs in warning that the market's expectation for a rate cut is not realistic.Marketsread more
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of Tesla.
Mark Tepper was a buyer of Palo Alto Networks.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of S&P 500 ETF puts.
Dan Nathan was a seller of Tesla.
Trader disclosure: Pete Najarian is long calls ALLY, CSCO, CYRX, DBX, DVN, FCX, FXI, GDXJ, GLD, INTC, JEF, KNX, KWEB, MMM, MRVL, OIH, OXY, PAAS, QEP, SNAP, TMUS, TSLA, TWTR, YELP. Pete is long stock AAPL, ABBV, BAC, BZH, DIS, FB, FUL, GM, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, LULU, LUV, LVS, MPC, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, QSR, TGT, TPX, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Dan Nathan is long EA June / Sept call calendar. Long DIS June / Sept call calendar. XHB long sept put spread. TLT Long Sept call spread. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, CPRI, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, HD, JPM, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URI, WIFI. Her firm is short HYG, IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, CPRI, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, TACO, TGT, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB spread calls. Karen Finerman is short GOOG, GOOGL calls. Karen Finerman is long SPY puts. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust.