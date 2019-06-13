Bill would wipe out most of the country's outstanding student loan debt

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Sources tell CNBC that GE Ventures, the corporate venture arm for GE, is looking to sell off its entire portfolio of investments.Technologyread more
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Thursday that the social network no longer will be part of the S&P 500 ESG Index.Marketsread more
Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.Energyread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...Personal Financeread more
A number of retailers, like Lululemon and Best Buy, and restaurants over the past few weeks have reported explosive growth of e-commerce sales, helped by their stores.Retailread more
A tanker attack in the Middle East revives geopolitical fears and puts a premium back in oil prices.Market Insiderread more
ZappRx has found a buyer: Publicly-traded health IT company Allscripts.Technologyread more
Bank of America points to pre-need service companies, which make funeral arrangements before the person dies.Marketsread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her proposal to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student debt.
The Massachusetts senator and Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) announced on Wednesday their plan to introduce legislation in the Senate and House to eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt for 42 million Americans.
"It's time to decide: Are we going to be a country that only helps the rich and powerful get richer and more powerful, or are we going to be a country that invests in its future?" Warren said, in a statement.
Outstanding education debt in the U.S. is projected to swell to $2 trillion by 2022, surpassing credit card or auto debt levels. Today, the average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the red, up from $10,000 in the 1990s. Nearly one-quarter of borrowers are in delinquency or default.
In a post on Medium in April, Warren introduced her campaign proposal to eliminate student debt. The details of the bill are likely to be similar.
Borrowers with household incomes under $100,000 would be eligible to have $50,000 of their student debt scrubbed.
People who earn between $100,000 and $250,000 would be eligible for less forgiveness. For example, Warren writes, "a person with household income of $130,000 gets $40,000 in cancellation, while a person with household income of $160,000 gets $30,000 in cancellation."
More from Personal Finance:
Here's how much income tax you're paying to your state
A parent's guide to helping their kid get into college
Michael Avenatti allegedly failed to file tax returns. That's a bad idea
And those who earn more than $250,000 would not be eligible for any debt forgiveness.
In all, more than 95% of student loan borrowers would see at least some of their debt cancelled.
The plan would be funded with a 2% annual tax Warren proposes to levy on accumulations of wealth exceeding $50 million, with an additional 1% on wealth exceeding $1 billion.
In a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, 56% of registered voters said they support the Massachusetts senator's proposal to wipe out $640 billion in outstanding education loans by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.
Just 27% of voters said they opposed the plan.
In an interview on CNN on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suggested he, too, would soon be putting forth a plan to forgive student loan debt.