Cramer's lightning round: Ball is in a duopoly. It's a 'total windfall'

Top Stories

A Morgan Stanley economic indicator just suffered a record...

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.

Stocks in Asia Pacific set to trade mixed as oil spikes amid...

Shares in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Friday. Oil prices spiked following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

Trump administration blames Iran for oil tanker attacks in Middle...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...

Apple makes Comcast and Charter pay up for iPads as part of...

Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of...

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer to self-driving truck start-up...

The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...

Elizabeth Warren will introduce legislation to cancel student...

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Broadcom falls,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 13.

Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach: 'I am certainly long gold'

Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold, as he expects the dollar to finish the year lower.

Ex-Trump advisor Flynn fuels pardon talk as deadline in Mueller...

Flynn's decision to replace his legal team with Sidney Powell, a fiery critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian election interference, struck some as a...

DNC names 20 candidates who will appear on stage for first...

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020...

Jim Cramer reviews which retail stocks are working and which you...

"There's a market for high-end luxury goods and low-end mass market merchandise, but right now there's not much space in between," the "Mad Money" host says.

Cramer's lightning round: Ball is in a duopoly. It's a 'total windfall'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Mercer: "I think that that's a very tough business and I'm gonna have to say hold off."

Lumenthum Holdings: "That one is too risky."

Synopsys: "I like it very much."

Home Depot: "I'm gonna say yes to that, but it's a bit of a roller coaster. … It's just gonna go up and down, and up and down, but overall going to end up higher than lower."

Neogenomics: "I think you're fine."

Ball Corp.: "There's a duopoly now. … This is just a total windfall. You want to own this stock. It's just a huge win."

Olin Corp.: "Olin's still commodity. I'm not gonna get behind it."

Commscope: "I wouldn't own it at all."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Home Depot.

