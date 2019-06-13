Cramer's lightning round: Ball is in a duopoly. It's a 'total windfall'

Mercer: "I think that that's a very tough business and I'm gonna have to say hold off."

Lumenthum Holdings: "That one is too risky."

Synopsys: "I like it very much."

Home Depot: "I'm gonna say yes to that, but it's a bit of a roller coaster. … It's just gonna go up and down, and up and down, but overall going to end up higher than lower."

Neogenomics: "I think you're fine."

Ball Corp.: "There's a duopoly now. … This is just a total windfall. You want to own this stock. It's just a huge win."

Olin Corp.: "Olin's still commodity. I'm not gonna get behind it."

Commscope: "I wouldn't own it at all."