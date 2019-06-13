Cramer's lightning round: Ball is in a duopoly. It's a 'total windfall'

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.Marketsread more
Shares in Asia Pacific were set to trade higher on Friday. Oil prices spiked following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.Asia Marketsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...Politicsread more
Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.Technologyread more
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.Politicsread more
The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...Technologyread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...Personal Financeread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 13.Market Insiderread more
Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold, as he expects the dollar to finish the year lower.Marketsread more
Flynn's decision to replace his legal team with Sidney Powell, a fiery critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian election interference, struck some as a...Politicsread more
The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020...Politicsread more
Mercer: "I think that that's a very tough business and I'm gonna have to say hold off."
Lumenthum Holdings: "That one is too risky."
Synopsys: "I like it very much."
Home Depot: "I'm gonna say yes to that, but it's a bit of a roller coaster. … It's just gonna go up and down, and up and down, but overall going to end up higher than lower."
Neogenomics: "I think you're fine."
Ball Corp.: "There's a duopoly now. … This is just a total windfall. You want to own this stock. It's just a huge win."
Olin Corp.: "Olin's still commodity. I'm not gonna get behind it."
Commscope: "I wouldn't own it at all."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Home Depot.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com