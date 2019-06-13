European stocks open lower again as Brexit uncertainty deepens

As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
Hong Kong braced for possible anti-government protests on Thursday after scenes of violence and chaos rocked the normally peaceful global trade and finance center a day...
Hong Kong protest demonstrators used social media apps like Telegram and WhatsApp to organize activities.
The U.S. opposes Nord Stream 2, arguing the pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.
Online banking platform Revolut says it will start gradually onboarding 20,000 Australians who signed up to a waiting list.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.86% by the morning session's end. The benchmark index closed 1.73% lower on Wednesday, amid violent clashes between protesters and riot...
Companies that derive more than half their sales outside the U.S. are expected to see a 9.3% slump in earnings as the reporting season looms about a month away.
Skateboarder Tony Hawk turned down a buyout offer from Activision and his instinct paid off: His licensing deal ran for 16 years until 2015 and the Tony Hawk series generated...
Since Indian budget hotel start-up OYO entered China last year, it has opened nearly 10,000 hotels and 450,000 rooms. Its CEO Ritesh Agarwal outlines two reasons for the...
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.
"I'm definitely going to be responsible with it," Toni Miller, a 32-year-old mom of three, told CNBC Make It.
European stocks opened lower again Thursday as U.K. lawmakers signaled the country is still open to leaving the European Union without a deal in place, a move which is bound to unnerve investors.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 2% after the bell, media and retail stocks sliding 0.6% while oil and gas climbed 0.5%.
U.S. President Donald Trump struck a slightly more positive tone on the U.S.-China trade war Wednesday but again threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese goods if no deal is agreed, deeming relations between the world's two largest economies "testy" and doing little to assuage global trade fears.
In Asia, stocks mostly fell Thursday afternoon after a second straight day of declines on Wall Street. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 1.73% lower amid violent clashes between protesters and riot police over a controversial extradition bill.
U.K. lawmakers on Wednesday rejected the main opposition Labour party's bid to block a no-deal Brexit by seizing control of the parliamentary agenda from the government. Meanwhile, the favorite to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, eurosceptic former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, launched his Conservative party leadership bid with a promise to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.
Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) will cast their first ballots for a new leader Thursday.
In mainland Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to reduce unemployment benefits for high earners and offer incentives to those working beyond normal retirement age, two major components of a reform drive resulting from months of "yellow vest" protests.
In Switzerland, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is set to release its financial stability report and monetary policy assessment Thursday, while a Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers takes place in Luxembourg.
In corporate news, Germany has raised 6.55 billion euros ($7.4 billion) in its auction of spectrum for 5G mobile services, the Federal Network Regulator (BNetzA) said after a contest lasting nearly three months that will see a fourth operator enter the market.