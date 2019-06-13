Uber, payments firms reportedly sign on to back Facebook's blockchain project

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A Morgan Stanley economic indicator just suffered a record...

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.

Marketsread more

Trump administration blames Iran for oil tanker attacks in Middle...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...

Politicsread more

Apple makes Comcast and Charter pay up for iPads as part of...

Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.

Technologyread more

Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer to self-driving truck start-up...

The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...

Technologyread more

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House at the end of...

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Politicsread more

Elizabeth Warren will introduce legislation to cancel student...

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren isn't waiting for the election to push forward her sweeping plan to erase the majority of the country's outstanding student...

Personal Financeread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Broadcom falls,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on June 13.

Market Insiderread more

Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach: 'I am certainly long gold'

Jeffrey Gundlach is betting on gold, as he expects the dollar to finish the year lower.

Marketsread more

Ex-Trump advisor Flynn fuels pardon talk as deadline in Mueller...

Flynn's decision to replace his legal team with Sidney Powell, a fiery critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian election interference, struck some as a...

Politicsread more

DNC names 20 candidates who will appear on stage for first...

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday named the 20 presidential candidates who qualified to appear on stage later this month in the first primary debate of the 2020...

Politicsread more

Jim Cramer reviews which retail stocks are working and which you...

"There's a market for high-end luxury goods and low-end mass market merchandise, but right now there's not much space in between," the "Mad Money" host says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Billionaire investor warns lazy thinking is taking over markets

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."

Marketsread more
Tech

Uber, payments firms reportedly sign on to back Facebook's blockchain project

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Uber, PayPal, Visa and Mastercard have reportedly signed up to support Facebook's upcoming blockchain project.
  • The companies will invest approximately $10 million into a consortium that will govern Facebook's cryptocurrency.
Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks to participants during the Viva Technologie show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images

Uber, PayPal, Visa and Mastercard have committed to support Facebook's upcoming blockchain project, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday.

Facebook has already signed up more than a dozen companies to support its blockchain effort, according to the Thursday report. The companies will invest approximately $10 million into a consortium that will govern Facebook's cryptocurrency effort.

That project will reportedly be unveiled as soon as next week. Multiple reports in recent months have said Facebook is putting together a cryptocurrency tied to the value of government-issued currencies.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original