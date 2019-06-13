House panel demands internal documents from Juul in teen vaping probe

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.Energyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.Food & Beverageread more
The Business Roundtable's CEO Economic Outlook Index fell by 5.7 points in the second quarter to 89.5. It also marked the fifth straight quarter of declining optimism.Marketsread more
Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.Investingread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to the homes of a former Twitter executive, a former ambassador and a longtime party philanthropist for Bay Area fundraising blitz.Politicsread more
It is not clear whether either man will comply with the subpoeanas. Both refused to supply information to the committee voluntarily, Schiff said.Politicsread more
AT&T has cancelled pre-orders for Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold, according to reports.Technologyread more
House Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is pointing the blame at Juul for the rise in underage vaping, saying that the high levels of nicotine in Juul's pods are "sending kids across...Health and Scienceread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
House Democrats are pressing e-cigarette leader Juul for a slew of internal documents examining the company's marketing strategies as part of a broad investigation into the teen vaping epidemic.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, sent a letter to Juul CEO Kevin Burns on Friday, requesting documents related to Juul's marketing strategies to minors, social media practices, research on Juul's impact on health and the company's deal with tobacco giant Altria.
The investigation comes as Juul faces increased scrutiny for its alleged role in the rise of nicotine use among minors.
Many lawmakers and public health officials say the company's marketing practices targeted teens through social media and influencers who are paid to promote products on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Critics also say Juul's fruity pod flavors, which are now only sold online, targeted teens.
"The safety and well-being of America's youth is not for sale," Krishnamoorthi wrote in the letter. "I am extremely concerned about reports that Juul's high nicotine content is fueling addiction and that frequent Juul use is sending kids across the country into rehab, some as young as 15."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that tobacco use in high school students rose nearly 40% in the past year, according to the letter. The letter also said e-cigarette use among high school and middle school students across the nation skyrocketed by 78% and 48%, respectively, from 2017 to 2018.
Krishnamoorthi is pointing the blame at Juul for the rise in underage vaping, writing that the company demands 75% of the e-cigarette market in the United States.
In a statement to CNBC, a Juul spokesperson said the company looks forward to "a productive dialogue as we continue to combat youth usage and help adult smokers switch from combustible cigarettes, which remain the leading cause of preventable death around the world."
"We share the subcommittee's concerns about youth vaping and welcome the opportunity to share information about our aggressive, industry leading actions to combat youth usage," the spokesperson said in a statement. The spokesperson added the company has stopped the sale of non-tobacco and non-menthol flavors to their retail partners, enhanced its online age verification system and "strongly" supported legislation that proposes raising the tobacco age to 21 years old.
The company has also shut down its Facebook and Instagram accounts, which some lawmakers said targeted younger consumers.
The House investigation is just the latest probe into the company. In April, nearly a dozen Democratic senators opened an investigation into Juul's marketing strategies and its deal with Marlboro maker Altria.
Altria in December took a 35% stake in Juul as the Marlboro-cigarette maker looks to take "significant action" to prepare for when more adult smokers begin to transition from cigarettes to vaping. Juul said its deal with Altria is a way for it to reach more adult smokers, its targeted audience.
Altria deferred comment on the House probe to Juul.
Attorneys general in some states have also focused on Juul's business practices. In May, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein sued the company for allegedly targeting young consumers and misrepresenting the potency and danger of nicotine in its products.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey last year also announced she was launching an investigation into the company for failing to stop minors from buying its products. Healey is investigating how many minors use Juul e-cigarettes and how the company manages its age-verification system.