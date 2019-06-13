House intel panel issues subpoenas to former Trump aides Michael Flynn and Rick Gates

Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.Energyread more
Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5% in premarket trading Thursday after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets later this summer.Food & Beverageread more
Amazon and little known energy company Diamonback Energy are the only two stocks in the S&P 500 with all buy ratings from Wall Street analysts, according to FactSet.Investingread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to the homes of a former Twitter executive, a former ambassador and a longtime party philanthropist for Bay Area fundraising blitz.Politicsread more
It is not clear whether either man will comply with the subpoeanas. Both refused to supply information to the committee voluntarily, Schiff said.Politicsread more
Oil production from OPEC fell by 236,000 barrels per day in May to 29.88 million bpd, the lowest level since June 2014.Energyread more
AT&T has cancelled pre-orders for Samsung's $2,000 Galaxy Fold, according to reports.Technologyread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
U.S. import prices fell by the most in five months in May amid a broad decline in the cost of goods, the latest indication of muted inflation that strengthens the case for the...Economyread more
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday announced that it had issued subpoenas to Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn as well as his top campaign aide Rick Gates for documents and testimony related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.
"As part of our oversight work, the House Intelligence Committee is continuing to examine the deep counterintelligence concerns raised in Special Counsel Mueller's report, and that requires speaking directly with the fact witnesses," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee chairman. "Both Michael Flynn and Rick Gates were critical witnesses for Special Counsel Mueller's investigation, but so far have refused to cooperate fully with Congress."
It is not clear whether either man will comply with the subpoeanas. Attorneys for Flynn and Gates did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The subpoenas call for Flynn and Gates to provide documents by June 26 and sworn testimony on July 10.
Gates, a close associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, served as the Trump 2016 campaign's deputy campaign manager. He was indicted in 2017 as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe and pleaded guilty last year to a conspiracy charge and to lying to investigators. He has not yet been sentenced.
Flynn is awaiting sentencing for his own lying charge brought by Mueller. In recent days, though, Flynn swapped lawyers and hired Sidney Powell, who has advocated for the retired United States Army Lieutenant General to withdraw his guilty plea.
In a letter to Flynn accompanying the subpoena, Schiff suggested that cooperating with the committee could ease Flynn's potential sentence.
"It would further underscore to your sentencing judge that 'you've done everything you possibly can for the United States of America,' not just the Department of Justice," Schiff wrote.