Merkel would be 'dream' EU Commission president, Luxembourg's PM says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel on the second day of an EU summit on March 22, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received another glowing endorsement to be a future president of the European Commission — this time from Luxembourg.

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told CNBC that Merkel would be a "dream candidate" for the presidency of Europe's executive body.

"I love that idea, I've asked Angela Merkel several times. She would be a perfect candidate for the (European) Council, for the Commission," Bettel told CNBC's Silvia Amaro in Luxembourg Thursday.

"She's got a global view, she's a great leader and a strong personality. I really, really appreciate Angela Merkel …. I really, really think she would be a great leader for Europe. We have some different candidates who are able but Angela for me would be a dream candidate."

Bettel's comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would support Merkel as the next president of the European Commission once Jean-Claude Juncker leaves the post on November 1.

On Tuesday, Macron told Swiss broadcaster RTS that "If she were to want it (the post), I would support her."