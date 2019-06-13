Merkel would be 'dream' EU Commission president, Luxembourg's PM says

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Brent crude spiked as high as 4% Thursday morning on reports of tanker explosions in the Gulf of Oman.Energyread more
As the price of apples in China has surged nearly 30%, consumers have cut their purchases of the fruit, according to data from grocery delivery platform Dada-JD Daojia.China Economyread more
"They have information. I think I'd take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI," Trump said.Politicsread more
Oil production from OPEC fell by 236,000 barrels per day in May to 29.88 million bpd, the lowest level since June 2014.Energyread more
Target is bringing its same-day delivery option to the masses, marking the latest move in an ongoing and heated battle over delivery involving the big-box retailer, Walmart...Retailread more
Tesla's stock resembles Netflix in 2011 before its epic rally, says Eddie Yoon, founder of EddieWouldGrow and author of the book "Superconsumers."Trading Nationread more
New Jersey senator and 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker sat down with CNBC's John Harwood in a Des Moines coffee shop to discuss his ideas for expanding the reach of...Politicsread more
Small-scale protests resumed in Hong Kong on Thursday but minus the scenes of chaos that rocked the global trade and finance center a day earlier, when police fired tear gas...China Politicsread more
IPO watchers were fearful an avalanche of IPOs would cause a crash in the market, but the big tech Unicorns have been winners so far.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Tyson Foods says the nuggets are part of a new brand, Raised & Rooted, that will sell plant-based and blended meat products.Food & Beverageread more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received another glowing endorsement to be a future president of the European Commission — this time from Luxembourg.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel told CNBC that Merkel would be a "dream candidate" for the presidency of Europe's executive body.
"I love that idea, I've asked Angela Merkel several times. She would be a perfect candidate for the (European) Council, for the Commission," Bettel told CNBC's Silvia Amaro in Luxembourg Thursday.
"She's got a global view, she's a great leader and a strong personality. I really, really appreciate Angela Merkel …. I really, really think she would be a great leader for Europe. We have some different candidates who are able but Angela for me would be a dream candidate."
Bettel's comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would support Merkel as the next president of the European Commission once Jean-Claude Juncker leaves the post on November 1.
On Tuesday, Macron told Swiss broadcaster RTS that "If she were to want it (the post), I would support her."
Merkel has reportedly said that she does not want the position and wants to quit politics when she steps down as German chancellor in 2021 after four terms in office. Nonetheless, she is viewed as a strong and stable leader in Europe despite growing political turbulence in Germany and is something of a figurehead for the European Union (EU).
Other European officials are keen to encourage Merkel to consider the Commission presidency role, praising her as a unifying figure in the bloc and a steady force that region needs when its political environment looks polarized and fractured.
The next president of the Commission has to be approved by a majority of the 28 member states, but also by a majority of lawmakers at the European Parliament, the EU's legislative arm.
There will also be a vote to replace the current President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, when his term also in November, as well as new leaders of the EU Parliament, the EU's foreign policy chief and the next president of the European Central Bank.
Battle lines are already drawn between member states over the top jobs up for grabs. Donald Tusk has been consulting member states and the European Parliament about the positions. He has also said the EU should aim to have "at least two women" in the senior posts.
Tusk has said that he hoped the appointments would be agreed at an EU summit on June 20-21 when the bloc's 28 leaders next meet.
- CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed reporting to this story.